Travis Barker Cradles Kourtney Kardashian After 1st Flight In 13 Years: ‘Anything Is Possible’ With You

Travis Barker credits Kourtney Kardashian with helping him get on a plane for the first time since his near-fatal crash in 2008.

“With you anything is possible,” Travis Barker gushed to Kourtney Kardashian in the caption of an Instagram photo he shared on August 17. It’s a message of love that comes after Kourtney gave Travis the courage to get on a flight for the very first time since a deadly 2008 plane crash that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body.

“Anything and everything with you,” she responded in the comments section of the photo seen below, in which Travis is seen cradling Kourtney in his arms after she helped him overcome his fear.

As we previously shared with you, Kourtney and Travis flew to Mexico with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble for some fun in the sun. They were even seen in the pool at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso resort, making out like two teenagers, so it seems evident that they’re having a great time and celebrating Travis’ milestone.

“Kourtney has gently been trying to get Travis to fly for months,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Before the flight, Kourt let Travis know that she’d “be there for him with whatever he needed every step of the way,” our source said. “She never pressured him, but they’ve been talking about it for months. This didn’t just happen overnight. He’s been working very hard to get to this day for a long time now. He’s dealt with so much emotional trauma from the accident, and it really was because of Kourtney that he was ready.”

“The way he loves and cares about her is different, so it makes sense that this was the moment he was finally ready. He’s telling people he’s never been this happy,” the source added. “He always had a massive crush on her, but to be with her is a dream come true for him. He’s a total romantic, and she’s mysterious, and they work together. It’s easy.”

 