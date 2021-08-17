Report

A-Rod Gets Pranked With Expensive Pizzas By Someone Impersonating Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez reportedly got trolled with an expensive chicken pizza order, and Ben Affleck may be responsible.

Imagine mysteriously receiving some very expensive chicken pizzas but not knowing who sent them to you. That’s allegedly what happened to Alex Rodriguez in late June, according to TMZ. And their source claims the order was placed by someone impersonating Ben Affleck.

Does this mean Jennifer Lopez‘s ex and current lover are feuding with each other? That much isn’t clear, but it seems obvious that whoever sent A-Rod the pizzas wanted him to feel the burn of J.Lo and Ben’s rekindled romance.

Samuel Tadros, the owner of Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares, told TMZ that someone who went by the name of “Ben Afflec” called their establishment and paid $141.32 to send some pizza’s to A-Rod’s 9,200-sq.-ft. summer house in the Hamptons.

Samuel says that the only topping requested was chicken, but whoever ordered the pies didn’t request that a note be included with the delivery. So, per TMZ, it’s not totally clear what the motive was — was the prankster trying to call A-Rod a chicken? It’s obviously possible, but no one knows for sure. No one except for the caller.

Sadly, it’s also unclear if Alex was home when the pizzas got delivered, but the food did make its way to the correct address, according to TMZ. HollywoodLife reached out to both Ben and A-Rod’s reps for comment, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.

Recently, Alex said he’s in a “great place“, following his split with J.Lo, so maybe the pizza prank didn’t phase him. “Whatever happened to me over the last year, I’m so grateful for it,” he told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “I’ve had five years of an incredible life and partnership, and also with my daughters, we learned so much.”