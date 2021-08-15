See Pic

Charlie Sheen, 55, Is Seen In Rare Photo As He Steps Out To Grocery Store In Malibu

Charlie Sheen was spotted looking healthy and relaxed in a casual top and shorts while walking out of a store with a bag full of groceries on Saturday.

Charlie Sheen, 55, was photographed during his latest grocery store outing and he’s looking great! The actor wore a black T-shirt and khaki shorts while leaving a CVS pharmacy in Malibu, CA with a reusable bag full of items on Aug. 14. He added white socks and dark blue sneakers to his look as well as sunglasses and a black face mask, which he used to cover just his mouth at one point.

Charlie’s latest outing comes just two days after he took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself hanging out with baseball players Tim Raines, Ozzie Smith, Steve Carlton, and longtime friend Tony Todd on what appeared to be the Field of Dreams set. “Rock Raines, The Wizard, Lefty, Tony Tee, and The Sheen. hashtag – we got this,” he captioned the 2017 pic.

Charlie’s recent post seems to prove he’s living his best life these days after going through some high-profiled battles in the past. He suffered through addiction and was diagnosed with HIV in 2015. He was also known for having rocky moments with his ex-wife Denise Richards, 50, but seems to be focusing on more positive and healthy days now.

In Mar., a source told us that he and Denise have been “getting along well” 15 years after their divorce. The former lovebirds share daughters Sam, 17, and Lola, 16, together and have been co-parenting since their split. “[They are] in a cordial place right now and getting along well,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

The source also added that Charlie has a wonderful relationship with his daughters as well and Denise always “includes Charlie on anything when it comes to the girls and has tried to make it feel like a family unit. They talk almost every day.”

Charlie and Denise showed off their cordial co-parenting relationship when they celebrated Sam’s 17th birthday together in Mar. Their oldest gal took to her Instagram story to share a sweet pic of them posing with her and her sister at a restaurant table, which can be seen above.