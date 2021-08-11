‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Ryan Admits He’s Still Got A Lot To ‘Prove’ To Brett

Ryan sits down with Brett’s parents for the first time in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Married At First Sight.’ He doesn’t make the best impression with them whatsoever.

Ryan meets up with Brett’s parents, Don and Nancy, to have dinner and talk things over in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 11 episode of Married At First Sight. Nancy asks Ryan what he was thinking when he saw Brett for the first time. He admits that he first noticed her red hair.

“I can’t say that I’ve dated a redhead. They’re either beautiful or they’re not. No in-between with redheads,” Ryan tells Brett’s parents. They don’t seem too pleased with what he’s saying.

Brett’s dad asks if Ryan ever felt like backing out. “No. I mean, I have no intention of starting over and doing this all again,” Ryan admits. “Because there’s no way I’m topping last night ever again regardless.”

Brett’s parents wonder if Ryan has any questions about their daughter. Ryan can’t come up with a single one. Nancy asks about Ryan’s expectations. He still doesn’t say anything. Nancy tells Ryan that Brett is all in. “She deserves someone who really wants to be there,” Nancy says. Ryan replies, “I got a lot to prove still, I know.”

Ryan has been dubbed a “reformed serial dater.” He told Pastor Cal in a previous episode, “I’ve had some really good relationships. For one reason or another, I didn’t take that next step.” He admitted he was “absolutely” ready for marriage.

Meanwhile, on her wedding day, Brett revealed that she hadn’t kissed a guy in 2 years. She also opened up about wanting to find a lasting commitment with someone. “I’ve definitely been hurt in past relationships a lot, probably more often than one person should have to experience,” she said. “I’ve tried really hard and I’m definitely a commitment girl. I just believe in honoring your commitments, but I haven’t had that in return.” Married At First Sight season 13 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.