‘Married At First Sight’ Season 13 Preview: Ryan Is A ‘Reformed Serial Dater’ Ready For Marriage

‘Married At First Sight’ season 13 is kicking off with the ‘Matchmaking Special.’ In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Ryan tells Pastor Cal that he is ‘absolutely’ ready for marriage.

Before the matches are revealed, there’s the matchmaking process. Pastor Cal pays Ryan, 35, a visit to get some key information that will help pair him with, hopefully, the right person. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Married At First Sight: Matchmaking Special, Pastor Cal tries to get to know Ryan.

Ryan, who is dubbed a “reformed serial dater,” admits that he doesn’t like cooking for himself much. “I’m waiting to have someone to cook for,” he tells Pastor Cal. Ryan also reveals that his best friend, Andrew, passed away last year.

When Pastor Cal and Ryan sit down to chat, Pastor Cal asks why Ryan isn’t married. “I’ve had some really good relationships. For one reason or another I didn’t take that next step,” Ryan admits. Pastor Cal wonders if Ryan is ready to get married. “I have absolutely been ready,” Ryan says.

Pastor Cal calls up one of Ryan’s friends in Dallas to hear more about Ryan. “He’s been ready to get married for a long time,” Ryan’s friend says. His pal also adds that Ryan will make a “loving, affectionate” husband. However, Ryan isn’t exactly a rookie when it comes to dating. The friend says Ryan’s dated “a thousand or two thousand women in Houston,” which Ryan thinks is the “worst thing you could say.”

Ryan will be matched with Brett, 33. She was born in New Jersey but considers Houston to be her hometown and thinks marriage will help to enhance her life. As a long-time fan of the series, Brett is willing to trust the process as a pragmatic hopeful romantic.

Married At First Sight season 13 is headed to Houston this season. The Matchmaking Special will air on July 7 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. The Kick-Off Special will air a week later on July 14. Season 13 will have a mega-sized three-hour premiere on July 21.