Khloé Kardashian Rocks A Sexy Sports Bra While Working Out & Being ‘Healthy’ — Watch

Khloé Kardashian rocked a sports bra for a new workout video and encouraged her Instagram followers to have a ‘healthy’ and ‘prosperous’ Monday.

No Monday blues here: Khloé Kardashian began her week with a workout and wished her followers a “healthy” Monday. The Good American founder, 37, hopped on her Instagram Story bright and early on August 9 from her gym and showed off her morning exercise routine.

“Happy beautiful, healthy Monday,” she said in the IG Story. “I want everyone to live a prosperous, healthy, happy life. Everyone self-motivate. Let’s encourage, let’s uplift one another. Have a beautiful week.” The reality TV star rocked a sports bra and leggings for the workout routine, holding back her hair in a tight bun. Prior to the workout clips, she also shared snapshots of her motivational water jug garnished with orange slices.

The star is big on her workouts. Over the weekend, Khloé shared footage from her weekend workout and explained that exercise is like “therapy” for her. “I normally don’t workout on Sundays but I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week,” she said on social media. “I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me, and they really just help me get my head right. I feel like I need to get my head right, right now.”

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March, the reality TV star opened up about how “workout therapy” empowered her following her divorce from Lamar Odom. “When I’m upset, when I’m sad, when I’m angry, those workouts are so beast,” Khloé told host Drew Barrymore. “So I know how therapeutic the gym can be for me, and if I didn’t have that, I would probably be a monster throughout my day. It’s really my form of therapy and I feel so badass after the gym.”

She also revealed that she does not believe in diet culture, explaining that she began her wellness journey on her own terms. “I don’t really believe in diets. I believe in eating healthy and I believe in making lifestyle changes,” Khloé continued. “It took a lot of inner strength for me to do things on my terms when I was ready because I felt like that was the healthiest way.”