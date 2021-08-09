See Pics

Harry Styles Channels Olivia Wilde’s Ex Jason Sudeikis With ‘Ted Lasso’ Mustache — Photo

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer sported a brand new mustache, as he and the ‘House’ actress prepared to host a party.

Talk about a great ‘stache! Harry Styles, 27, showed off that his new facial hair on Saturday August 7, as he and Olivia Wilde37, had a few people over to the actress’s Los Angeles home. The freshly grown mustache does bare a close resemblance to Olivia’s ex’ Jason Sudeikis title character in the AppleTV series Ted Lasso. Either way, Harry looks great with his rugged new look! Check out the photos HERE!

Besides the fresh mustache, Harry also looked like he had a bit of a five o’clock shadow, and the new look was definitely different from the One Direction singer’s typical clean-cut style. He also wore a white, vintage-looking t-shirt, and a large pair of sunglasses with a thick, white frame. Olivia rocked a white sundress with a floral design, and a beige sunhat for the gathering.

Harry showed off a mustache that looked like Jason’s ‘Ted Lasso’ character. (Jay L Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock for SAG Awards)

The new photos of Harry and Olivia come shortly after the pair had a romantic European vacation in July. Since the trip, where the pair sweetly yachted around Italy, Harry has clearly been having some fun with his facial hair. The couple have been together for almost eight months now. The Fine Line singer was first photographed holding hands with the actress at wedding in January 2021, shortly after Olivia and Jason reportedly split in November 2020.

Harry and Olivia have been dating since January. (CPR / Dsanchez / BACKGRID)

Olivia has two children with the Ted Lasso star, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4, and the pair had been together since 2011. The couple got engaged in 2013, but they never got married. Jason opened up about the breakup in an interview for the August issue of GQalthough he seemed like he was still trying to learn from the split. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told GQ. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” He also added that a breakup from a nearly decade long relationship is a chance to “learn from or make excuses about,” but it sounded like he was leaning toward the former. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it,” he said.