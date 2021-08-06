‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Gina Krasley, 30, Dead: Reality TV Celeb Passes Away ‘Surrounded’ By Family

Gina Krasley, who appeared on season 8 of TLC’s ‘My 600-Lb Life,’ died at the age of 30 on Aug. 1.

My 600-lb Life star Gina Krasley has died at 30 years old. The New Jersey native, who appeared on season 8 of the TLC reality series in 2020, died on Sunday, Aug. 1 “at home surrounded by her loving family,” her obituary states. Gina’s cause of death was not confirmed.

TLC issued a statement via Twitter on Friday (Aug. 6) following news of Gina’s death. “TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time,” the network wrote. Per her obituary, Gina is survived by her wife Elizabeth Krasley, as well as other loved ones including her mother and siblings.

Gina was featured on the January 29, 2020 episode of My 600-Lb Life. “My life’s been hard,” she said on the episode. “The first thing I remember was my older sister, Ali, getting diagnosed with agoraphobia when I was 7 and she was 11. I felt like all of my mom’s attention was on my sister, so I always felt my whole life like I was always, like, pushed under the rug.” Gina went on to say that in order to “forget that pain of being abandoned,” she turned to food.

By age 10, Gina was over 100 pounds, she said. Three years later, she hit the 300 pound mark. She unfortunately could not slow down her eating habits, and she weighed in at over 450 pounds after graduating high school. “At this weight, I am very miserable. I’m 28 and I’m probably over 600 pounds now, and I’m only getting bigger,” she said on the show, admitting that she was “ruining” her future because she “can’t stop eating.”

Gina’s memorial service will be held on Aug. 8 at Maxwell Funeral Home in Little Egg Harbor, N.J. In lieu of flowers, her family asked that donations be made in Gina’s honor to mental health charities. The family also asked that attendees wear pink or purple, which were Gina’s favorite colors.