See Pics

Amelia Hamlin, 20, Proves She’d Be A Great Stepmom While Dining With Scott Disick & His 3 Kids

scott disick and amelia hamlin and his kids
BENS / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Evening News Reporter

Amelia Hamlin had a lunch date with BF Scott Disick and his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason in Malibu this week.

Amelia Hamlin stepped out for lunch with boyfriend Scott Disick and his children on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The model, 20, dined at Greek restaurant Taverna Tony in Malibu with Scott, 38, and his kids Penelope, 9, Reign, 6, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

amelia hamlin and scott disick and his kids
Scott Disick grabs lunch with Amelia Hamlin and his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason. (BENS / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID)

Amelia donned a black tank dress with sneakers while her boyfriend opted for a printed button-up short sleeve shirt and cargo pants. Both wore sunglasses for the summer outing. Penelope and Reign were photographed carrying to-go brown bags after their meal on Tuesday.

The couple have been linked since last October, just a few months after Scott’s split from Sofia Richie. The model has been spending a lot of time with her boyfriend’s children, as she has already been spotted on a shopping trip with Penelope and enjoying other dinner dates with Scott that included Reign and Mason, too.

Related Gallery

Scott Disick & His Kids -- See Precious Moments Of The Father & His Children

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick was seen jewelry shopping with his son Reign and a mystery brunette in Calabasas. Scott was seen driving a new Rolls Royce SUV which happens to be the same model as Travis Barker. Scott appears to be changing his image now that Kourtney is interested in Travis. Scott now has blonde hair and a purple Rolls Royce. Pictured: Scott Disick, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick was seen jewelry shopping with his son Reign and a mystery brunette in Calabasas. Scott was seen driving a new Rolls Royce SUV which happens to be the same model as Travis Barker. Scott appears to be changing his image now that Kourtney is interested in Travis. Scott now has blonde hair and a purple Rolls Royce. Pictured: Scott Disick, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Scott Disick in good spirits while out for a walk on a Malibu beach with his son Mason and Jonathan Cheban, who is taking a break from the East Coast after being robbed of a $250,000 watch during an armed hold-up in New Jersey. Shot on 08/18/20. Pictured: Scott Disick, Jonathan Cheban, Mason Disick BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The two appear to be growing strong — much to the chagrin of Amelia’s reality TV star mother Lisa Rinna. During a June 30 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa revealed she had strong feelings about her daughter’s much older boyfriend since Amelia initially told her the two were just friends.

amelia hamlin and scott disick and his kids
Scott Disick grabs lunch with Amelia Hamlin and his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason. (BENS / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID)

“She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids. Hello?” she said to co-star Erika Jayne. “I’m a lot nervous about it. We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase — whatever. I don’t want to bring attention to it.” Lisa then told Erika that her husband Harry Hamlin has been “more calm” about the relationship.

In a confessional, Lisa further lamented: “I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney, not married. They have three children, Oh, God.” Nothing her daughter’s previous struggles with an eating disorder, Lisa added, “Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it’s now a new headline. No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I’m like, ‘Good.’ This gives her another label to deal with.”

While her mother would hate this assessment, Amelia looks very much in her element as she dines with her boyfriend and his children. It might not be just a phase after all, Lisa.