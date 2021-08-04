Amelia Hamlin, 20, Proves She’d Be A Great Stepmom While Dining With Scott Disick & His 3 Kids

Amelia Hamlin had a lunch date with BF Scott Disick and his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason in Malibu this week.

Amelia Hamlin stepped out for lunch with boyfriend Scott Disick and his children on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The model, 20, dined at Greek restaurant Taverna Tony in Malibu with Scott, 38, and his kids Penelope, 9, Reign, 6, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

Amelia donned a black tank dress with sneakers while her boyfriend opted for a printed button-up short sleeve shirt and cargo pants. Both wore sunglasses for the summer outing. Penelope and Reign were photographed carrying to-go brown bags after their meal on Tuesday.

The couple have been linked since last October, just a few months after Scott’s split from Sofia Richie. The model has been spending a lot of time with her boyfriend’s children, as she has already been spotted on a shopping trip with Penelope and enjoying other dinner dates with Scott that included Reign and Mason, too.

The two appear to be growing strong — much to the chagrin of Amelia’s reality TV star mother Lisa Rinna. During a June 30 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa revealed she had strong feelings about her daughter’s much older boyfriend since Amelia initially told her the two were just friends.

“She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids. Hello?” she said to co-star Erika Jayne. “I’m a lot nervous about it. We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase — whatever. I don’t want to bring attention to it.” Lisa then told Erika that her husband Harry Hamlin has been “more calm” about the relationship.

In a confessional, Lisa further lamented: “I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney, not married. They have three children, Oh, God.” Nothing her daughter’s previous struggles with an eating disorder, Lisa added, “Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it’s now a new headline. No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I’m like, ‘Good.’ This gives her another label to deal with.”

While her mother would hate this assessment, Amelia looks very much in her element as she dines with her boyfriend and his children. It might not be just a phase after all, Lisa.