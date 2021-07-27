‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Will ‘Address’ Legal Drama On Reunion: ‘It’s Not Easy’

A source exclusively tells HollywoodLife that Erika Jayne will be forthcoming about her legal troubles on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion, calling it her ‘toughest reunion yet.’

Erika Jayne will not shy away from her legal troubles in the impending Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Amid the star’s divorce from husband Tom Girardi and mounting legal troubles related to fraud and embezzlement, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that while the reality TV star, 50, will have her “toughest reunion yet,” Erika will not be frightened to address it all.

“Erika knows she’ll need to address everything at the reunion and she expects [host] Andy [Cohen] to go hard on her, but she’ll be ready,” a source told HL. “She’s not afraid and will answer anything she can talk about. This is hard for her but she’s strong and knows she’ll get through it. While it’ll “probably be her toughest reunion yet,” the source maintained that the cast “supports her and most of the ladies have been there for her.”

The source added that Erika would be open to returning for more seasons. “If the show were to ask her back, she’d go back,” the source said, adding that Erika has already been forthcoming during such fraught times. “There’s a lot of stress. It’s not easy,” the source said. “She’s getting it from every single end of the spectrum. She’s not hiding anything from the show. She’s talking about it.”

The legal troubles began after Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020 after 20 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and later accusing the former attorney of infidelity. The following month, the two were hit with a lawsuit that accused them of embezzling funds meant for families of victims of a 2018 plane crash previously represented by Tom.

The lawsuit also accused Erika and Tom of orchestrating a divorce “sham” to “fraudulently protect” the couple’s money following their legal troubles. During a July 14 episode of RHOBH, Erika denied these claims: “Divorce is very painful. And then to have it called a ‘sham’ is even more painful,” she said. “It took a lot of courage to leave, and it took two seconds for some a**hole to say it was a sham and everyone to believe it.” (When asked about when she found out about the lawsuit, Erika said, “I can’t answer that,” but later maintained she had “nothing to do with it.”)

Tom’s firm has since been placed under bankruptcy. Amidst her husband’s financial woes, Erika’s own finances will also be under investigation. Attorney Ronald Richards previously tweeted that the firm will have their eyes on the star ahead of the RHOBH premiere in May. “We will be transcribing every word,” he cautioned. “The show does not provide immunity to its talent.”