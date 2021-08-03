Camila Mendes Rocks A Colorful Bikini In Miami While Filming New Netflix Movie — Photo

The ‘Riverdale’ star recently hit the beach in a tiny multi-colored bikini as she filmed a scene for her onscreen debut in the Netflix film, ‘Strangers.’

Camila Mendes, 27, showcased her incredibly toned physique in a pink and orange tie-dye thong swimsuit while in Miami filming her new Netflix movie, Strangers.

The Riverdale star had her dark hair parted down the middle and put in a low bun clipped together with a bright turquoise claw clip for the shots. She completed the look with a light smokey eye, a nude pout, and oversized black and white earrings that resembled exclamation marks. The cheeky ensemble proved to be the perfect wardrobe for the day and gave pure psychedelic vibes.

The snaps caught the beauty while filming alongside Maya Hawke, 23, daughter of Ethan Hawke, 50, and Uma Thurman, 51. In the series of photos, the Stranger Things actress opted for a black one-piece swimsuit with various fruits. The blonde beauty drew her look together with a glamorous over-sized black visor and earrings in the shape of limes.

As fans would know, this film marks Camila’s on-screen debut and has been described as a ‘Hitchock-ian dark comedy’ that follows two teenage girls who team up to fight each other’s bullies. Hopefully, this breakout role will be the first of many for the Brazilian beauty.

It comes as no surprise that Camila looked flawless in all of the snaps. She takes her beauty routine seriously and does her best to achieve that ‘glow from within.’ In a recent interview, Camila gave a glimpse of her beauty routine to HollywoodLife. “I do look at beauty now from a perspective of health. I think I always sort of have, but I think I value that more. When I do go to get facials, they’re always like, you’re getting blemishes up here because you’re dehydrated. You’re not drinking enough water,” she told HL. “I think a huge part of skincare is just what you’re putting into your body. It shows when we’re being healthy and staying active and eating right… Your skin glows. I think that’s something that’s really underrated.”