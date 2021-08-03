See Pic

Camila Mendes Rocks A Colorful Bikini In Miami While Filming New Netflix Movie — Photo

Camila Mendes
(BACKGRID)
Camila Mendes Peoples Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Nov 2018 Wearing Etro
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff. Pictured: Camila Mendes BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Camila Mendes in the front row Zimmermann show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2018 WEARING ZIMMERMANN
Camila Mendes Celebrity Tributes program, Napa Valley Film Festival, USA - 08 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.

The ‘Riverdale’ star recently hit the beach in a tiny multi-colored bikini as she filmed a scene for her onscreen debut in the Netflix film, ‘Strangers.’

Camila Mendes, 27, showcased her incredibly toned physique in a pink and orange tie-dye thong swimsuit while in Miami filming her new Netflix movie, Strangers. 

The Riverdale star had her dark hair parted down the middle and put in a low bun clipped together with a bright turquoise claw clip for the shots. She completed the look with a light smokey eye, a nude pout, and oversized black and white earrings that resembled exclamation marks. The cheeky ensemble proved to be the perfect wardrobe for the day and gave pure psychedelic vibes.

Camila Mendes
Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie ‘Strangers’ in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff on Aug. 2, 2021. (BACKGRID)

The snaps caught the beauty while filming alongside Maya Hawke, 23, daughter of Ethan Hawke, 50, and Uma Thurman, 51. In the series of photos, the Stranger Things actress opted for a black one-piece swimsuit with various fruits. The blonde beauty drew her look together with a glamorous over-sized black visor and earrings in the shape of limes. 

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bike Shorts & Heels

Bella Hadid Arrives At Museum Of Fashion In Paris. 27 Sep 2017 Pictured: Bella Hadid. Photo credit: CPE / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA90460_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kendall Jenner Celebrities out and about, Paris, France - 03 Jul 2017 WEARING DION LEE TOP VATANIKA SHORTS
Olivia Culpo attending the Monaco F1 Grand Prix Formula 1 World Championship 2019, Monte Carlo, Monaco - 26 May 2019 Wearing Fendi Same Outfit as catwalk model Binx Walton *9886770ad

As fans would know, this film marks Camila’s on-screen debut and has been described as a ‘Hitchock-ian dark comedy’ that follows two teenage girls who team up to fight each other’s bullies. Hopefully, this breakout role will be the first of many for the Brazilian beauty. 

Camila Mendes
Actress Camila Mendes films the Netflix movie ‘Strangers’ in South Beach on Friday afternoon. The stunning brunette wore a white thong bikini on set with her co-actor Rish Shah on July 31, 2021. (PichichiPixx/SplashNews)

It comes as no surprise that Camila looked flawless in all of the snaps. She takes her beauty routine seriously and does her best to achieve that ‘glow from within.’ In a recent interview, Camila gave a glimpse of her beauty routine to HollywoodLife. “I do look at beauty now from a perspective of health. I think I always sort of have, but I think I value that more. When I do go to get facials, they’re always like, you’re getting blemishes up here because you’re dehydrated. You’re not drinking enough water,” she told HL. “I think a huge part of skincare is just what you’re putting into your body. It shows when we’re being healthy and staying active and eating right… Your skin glows. I think that’s something that’s really underrated.”

 