Justin Hartley Raves Over ‘Beautiful’ Wife Sofia Pernas In 32nd Birthday Tribute: ‘I Love You Very Much’

Justin Hartley penned a touching message to wish his wife Sofia Pernas, where he gushed over how much their relationship means to him.

A very happy birthday indeed! This Is Us star Justin Hartley, 44, had a very sweet message for his wife Sofia Pernas‘ 32nd birthday on Saturday July 31. The actor shared photos to his Instagram of himself and his wife celebrating her latest trip around the sun with seafood dinners. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia! This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day,” he wrote in the caption.

Justin shared three photos of his stunning wife, where apparently the pair went to get oysters. “Here’s to taking down oysters all over the world,” he wrote in the caption. In the first picture, The Young And The Restless actress rocked a black tanktop and jeans. The second photo was a selfie of the pair, where she sported a cool, gray jacket, and in the last photo she reached for an oyster while wearing a denim jacket. Justin finished his birthday message with a simple message to his wife. “I love you very much,” he wrote. Sofia responded, “Can’t wait. I love you.

The actors got married back in May, after they fueled speculation when they were spotted wearing rings to the MTV Movie And TV Awards. Justin and Sofia confirmed that they were dating back in January 2021, with a sweet New Year’s Eve post. The pair got together shortly after Justin and his ex-wife Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause, 40, filed for divorce.

Shortly after Justin and Sofia got hitched, Chrishell clapped back at reports that she was upset that her ex-husband got married so quickly after their split. She took to her Instagram Story to tell fans that any messages would come directly from her. She also included the hashtag “booked and unbothered” and a GIF that said “too blessed to be stressed” in the message. Justin’s kind message for Sofia came as Chrishell’s relationship with her Selling Sunset co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, 44, was revealed. Sofia posted a series of photos of herself and Jason getting pretty comfy, while on a romantic getaway to Rome.