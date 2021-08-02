Pics

Justin Hartley Raves Over ‘Beautiful’ Wife Sofia Pernas In 32nd Birthday Tribute: ‘I Love You Very Much’

Justin Hartley, Sofia Pernas
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet 2019 held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on July 31, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA. © Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com. 31 Jul 2019 Pictured: Justin Hartley. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA476840_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 16 May 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Blood & Treasure' Moroccan actress Sofia Pernas seen at her boyfriend Justin Hartley's house as they get a new table delivered to his house on Christmas Day. Pictured: Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Charlie Barnett at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre. 22 Sep 2019 Pictured: Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause. Photo credit: O'Connor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA510489_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Justin Hartley penned a touching message to wish his wife Sofia Pernas, where he gushed over how much their relationship means to him.

A very happy birthday indeed! This Is Us star Justin Hartley, 44, had a very sweet message for his wife Sofia Pernas‘ 32nd birthday on Saturday July 31. The actor shared photos to his Instagram of himself and his wife celebrating her latest trip around the sun with seafood dinners. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia! This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day,” he wrote in the caption. 

Justin shared three photos of his stunning wife, where apparently the pair went to get oysters. “Here’s to taking down oysters all over the world,” he wrote in the caption. In the first picture, The Young And The Restless actress rocked a black tanktop and jeans. The second photo was a selfie of the pair, where she sported a cool, gray jacket, and in the last photo she reached for an oyster while wearing a denim jacket. Justin finished his birthday message with a simple message to his wife. “I love you very much,” he wrote. Sofia responded, “Can’t wait. I love you.

Justin gushed over his ‘beautiful’ wife on Instagram. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The actors got married back in May, after they fueled speculation when they were spotted wearing rings to the MTV Movie And TV Awards. Justin and Sofia confirmed that they were dating back in January 2021, with a sweet New Year’s Eve post. The pair got together shortly after Justin and his ex-wife Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause, 40, filed for divorce.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples Kissing On The Red Carpet: Cardi B, Offset & More

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa. Anwar Hadid, left, and Dua Lipa arrive at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019

Justin and Sofia got married in May. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Shortly after Justin and Sofia got hitched, Chrishell clapped back at reports that she was upset that her ex-husband got married so quickly after their split. She took to her Instagram Story to tell fans that any messages would come directly from her. She also included the hashtag “booked and unbothered” and a GIF that said “too blessed to be stressed” in the message. Justin’s kind message for Sofia came as Chrishell’s relationship with her Selling Sunset co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, 44, was revealed. Sofia posted a series of photos of herself and Jason getting pretty comfy, while on a romantic getaway to Rome.