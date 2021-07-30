Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Let Travis Barker Chop Her Hair Off & Fans Are Shook

Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t debuted the haircut that she let her boyfriend, Travis Barker, give her yet, but fans are itching to see what the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star did with her hair.

You have to really trust whoever is cutting your hair. Kourtney Kardashian42, showed that she let her boyfriend, Travis Barker, 45, chop off part of her hair on Thursday July 29. The KUWTK star posted a photo to her Instagram Story of a lock of her hair, that she revealed that the Blink-182 drummer cut off. While she probably looks fantastic, fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what Travis did to his girlfriend’s hair.

Kourtney posted a bunch of photos to her Instagram Stories, showing off a July sunset. She also shared links to tips about beating a summer cold (with a photo of a yummy-looking meal), advice on healthy teeth (with a photo of herself showing off her pearly whites), and an article about treating yourself (with a photo of a pizza that the KUWTK star was definitely treating herself with). Kourtney’s last Story showed the lock of her hair and said, “haircuts by @travisbarker.”

Travis also shared Kourtney’s photo on his Instagram Story, but neither celebrity have revealed what Kourtney’s hair actually looks like now. The KUWTK-star seems like she’s super open to letting her boyfriend play with her hair. She posted an Instagram Story that showed that she let the rockstar braid her hair back in May. One fan mentioned the braiding when sharing the photo of Kourtney’s lock. “It seems the hair braiding sessions have taken a sharp turn left,” the fan wrote.

Haircuts aside, Travis and Kourtney have had plenty of romantic moments since first getting together in January 2021. The couple enjoyed a romantic bike ride in July, which Kourtney shared a picture of in a photo dump on her Instagram. The pair also got hot and heavy, when they accidentally crashed a stranger’s wedding. The reality star and Blink-182 drummer shared a steamy kiss, while they watched an unknown couple get married. Besides romantic rendezvous, the pair have been very serious since they got together, and Travis’ 15-year-old daughter Alabama even referred to Kourtney as her step-mom in a recent Instagram Live.