News

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Caught ‘Making Out’ While Watching A Stranger’s Wedding

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen leaving Jaden Hossler’s concert at the Roxy in West Hollywood. Kourtney appeared a little camera shy as she attempted to lay low while the two drove off together from the venue. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian continue to flaunt their love as they hold hands leaving UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. The couple stole the show with a. very steamy PDA session throughout the event. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Disco the Don / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. 24 Jun 2021 Pictured: Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765041_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker took a romantic stroll that led them to an outdoor wedding ceremony. As guests stared, the couple (of course) proceeded to make out.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, inadvertently stole the show at a stranger’s wedding ceremony in Montecito, California over the weekend. The lovebirds — who are no strangers to packing on plenty of PDA together — were out on a romantic stroll at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort on Saturday, July 24 when they ended up near a wedding ceremony taking place in the main courtyard, according to E! News. And once the guests noticed Kourtney and Travis, the A-list couple unsurprisingly quickly became the center of attention.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker (Photo: twoeyephotos/MEGA)

“Several wedding guests wanted a chance to talk to the couple, but the lovebirds looked happy and started to make out,” an eyewitness who was attending the wedding told E! News exclusively. “They exited the patio area they were in and held hands while walking toward the beach,” the onlooker added. A different eyewitness told the publication that Kourtney and Travis also spent time at the resort earlier that day chatting with Tommy Lee by the pool. “They were just talking with Tommy Lee and his wife. When they exited the pool, Travis held the door for Kourtney,” said the eyewitness.

Kourtney and Travis have enjoyed quite the PDA-filled relationship over the last few months. In fact, during the couple’s recent romantic trip to Las Vegas, The Sun reported that they actually got engaged. Per the report, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer got engaged during the getaway to Sin City and plan to marry later this year. “She doesn’t want a ‘show wedding’ like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it’s about making a new family,” the report claimed. Neither Kourtney or Travis have commented on the alleged engagement news.

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: BENS / BACKGRID)

If Kourtney does eventually tie the knot with Travis, it would be her first marriage. She was previously in a decade-long relationship with Scott Disick, but the two never got hitched. They did, however, welcome three children together: sons Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, and daughter Penelope Disick, 9. Meanwhile, Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, and they share two children together: daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17. He was also previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.