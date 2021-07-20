Watch

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Romantic Bike Ride Amid Engagement Speculation

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
MEGA
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. The duo arrived at 9 P.M. for dinner and left around 10:30 P.M. Sofia Richie was also having dinner at Nobu but she left 5 minutes before Kourtney and Scott arrived. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697118_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick get together and check out Malibu Eye Center Optometry while sipping on cold Starbuck's drinks. The former couple appeared to be checking out some shades for the summer.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianBACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a romantic bike ride alongside Venice Beach over the weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, are living their best life. The couple, who have enjoyed a very public, PDA-filled relationship over the last few months, gave fans a closer look at their romance with a series of photos and videos Kourtney shared on Instagram on July 19 — photos and videos that she captioned, “weekend.”

In the first image from the photo dump, Kourtney is seen wearing an orange and black mini dress with an oversized black blazer. She opted to wear her dark tresses with a middle part, straight down her back as she playfully posed for the camera. The photos that followed included one of her sporting athletic wear, and another of her sporting a diamond skull anklet, which we can only assume is a gift from her boyfriend. And in one of the videos Kourtney posted with the slideshow, she and Travis could be seen taking a romantic bike ride along Venice Beach. 

The relaxed couple opted to wear matching ensembles for their sexy date. In the video, Kourtney flipped the camera to give her 132 million followers a look at the sand, ocean, and Travis riding on his own bike right in front of her. In one photo that accompanied the video, Travis reached out for her hand, while riding along the beach. The duo looked as relaxed as could be while soaking up the sun.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a romantic bike ride along the Venice Boardwalk amid engagement speculation.

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: See Their Cutest Photos Together

West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen leaving Jaden Hossler’s concert at the Roxy in West Hollywood. Kourtney appeared a little camera shy as she attempted to lay low while the two drove off together from the venue. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - *EXCLUSIVE* - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian continue to flaunt their love as they hold hands leaving UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. The couple stole the show with a. very steamy PDA session throughout the event. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Disco the Don / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. 24 Jun 2021 Pictured: Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dine at Craig's in West Hollywood on June 24 2021. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA765041_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In true fashion, Travis had the sweetest reply to the photo dump by saying, “You’re my favorite,” which of course, sent fans on a loop as they quickly flooded the comments with their approval for the relationship. “You deserve all the happiness in the world babe,” one fan said in the comments along with heart emojis and the raised hand emoji. While another stated, “YOU AND TRAVIS ARE LITERALLY THE CUTEST.” One fan even went as far as saying, “I can see you marrying this one.” And interestingly enough, The Sun recently reported that Kourtney and Travis secretly got engaged during a recent trip to Las Vegas.

According to the report, the lovebirds got engaged during their romantic getaway to Sin City and plan to marry later this year. “She doesn’t want a ‘show wedding’ like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it’s about making a new family,” the report claims. 