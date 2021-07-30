See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Yellow Bikini As She Lounges On Yacht During Her Vacay With Ben Affleck

News Writer

J.Lo said ‘ciao’ to her fans from Italy while unwinding in a sexy yellow bikini amidst her romantic getaway with beau Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez is on fire! The 52-year-old superstar served up a sexy look in her latest Instagram post, which featured two snapshots of Jen lounging in a bright two-piece yellow bikini on her yacht in Italy. Ben Affleck, 48, was nowhere to be seen in the photo, but as fans know, he’s been inseparable from his on-again girlfriend throughout their their romantic adventure through Europe. See the photos of Jen HERE!

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez lounges at a hotel in Miami, Florida on Aug. 30, 2012 (Photo: SplashNews)

In the pics, which were shared on Friday (July 30), Jen looked to be on cloud nine while resting comfortably on her immaculate yacht. She sported her sexy swimsuit and stylish sunglasses as she sat on a couch whilst looking out into the ocean in the first snapshot. Then, Jen slightly leaned over the boat’s railing to get a closer look at the water in the next photo. She wrote “Ciao” in her post’s caption, and credited Ana Carballosa for capturing the images.

Jen has been living her best life with Ben on vacay. The festivities began for her 52nd birthday on July 24 in France, where the couple were spotted sunbathing on a yacht in Saint-Tropez (and seemingly recreating aspects of the “Jenny From the Block” music video, in which Ben starred). The lovebirds then continued the birthday festivities at a night club, where they packed on the PDA and even danced along to some of Jen’s top hits. “J.Lo celebrated with close friends. She was in the best mood and happiest she has been in a long time,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. Ben also gifted his singer girlfriend custom jewelry pieces from Foundrae for her birthday.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez rocks a yellow bikini in Miami (Photo: SplashNews)

Bennifer then made their way to Italy, and were spotted on a romantic walk in Capri on July 27. The following day, they enjoyed a meal in the scenic Italian fishing village of Nerano. At that outing, Jen was photographed giving Ben romantic smooches while on his lap in the busy restaurant. They were all smiles together, per usual, and afterwards headed onto a boat with some friends.

Ben and Jen rekindled their romance in May after previously being engaged in the early 2000s. They’ve been together pretty much nonstop since, including several outings pre-vacation with their children. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the couple’s “connection is very real, and they’re dedicated to making this relationship work.” Jen, according to the insider, also loves how Ben is so “protective of her and the kids when they’re all out in public and being with him feels like no time has passed [since they were together].”