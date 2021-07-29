See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Sits On Ben Affleck’s Lap As They Kiss & Giggle While On Vacation In Italy – Photos

jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Dan Steinberg/BEI/Shutterstock
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Italy's famous Amalfi coast as J-Lo's 52 birthday celebrations continue. The on-again couple have been celebrating the occasion on a luxurious European jaunt with stops in St Tropez, France and Capri and Positano, Italy. During the trip, Ben, 48, surprised her with a very personal piece of jewelry that featured a medallion that represented feeling 'wild' and 'untamed'. J.Lo was also seen wearing a BEN necklace during her trip, but it is unclear if that was also a gift from him. Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship. They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating. A source said recently: 'They are having a beautiful trip. 'They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club. She looked gorgeous and very happy.' Jennifer is said to be 'fully committed' to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon. 28 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflek for Lopez's 52 birthday on the Amalfi coast and Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774719_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Capri, ITALY - "Bennifer" is back and better than ever! Jennifer Lopez and rekindled flame Ben Affleck take a stroll through the mainland during their getaway in Capri.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Capri, ITALY - "Bennifer" is back and better than ever! Jennifer Lopez and rekindled flame Ben Affleck take a stroll through the mainland during their getaway in Capri.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
News Writer

Italian food with a side of kisses: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed on the PDA at a restaurant in Italy this week.

It’s the summer of Bennifer sightings — and the latest comes from the shores of Italy. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed a meal in the scenic fishing village of Nerano on Wednesday, July 28. The Italian fare brought forth an abundance of passion, as J.Lo, 52, was photographed giving her boyfriend, 48, smooches while on his lap in the busy restaurant. See the photos HERE.

jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2003 Oscars. (Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock)

The “Jenny From the Block” singer wore a red and white bandeau top and a billowing white skirt for the outing on Wednesday, completing the casual vacation look with her hair clipped up. The two were all smiles and even exchange some big laughs before heading on a boat with some friends.

The couple have been in Europe for about a week now to celebrate J.Lo’s 52nd birthday on July 24. The festivities began in France, where the couple were spotted sunbathing on a yacht in Saint-Tropez (and seemingly recreating aspects of the “Jenny From the Block” music video, in which Ben starred).

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings In Photos: Her Pink Diamond From Ben Affleck & More

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Lopez shows off her gym body and her huge diamond engagement ring as she leaves a gym with Alex Rodriguez. The happy couple held hands after the friday afternoon hour long workout with a personal trainer.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5072711 150319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa SELENA March 13, 1997- Hollywood, CA. Jennifer Lopez and husband Ojani Noa Warner Bros. presents premiere of SELENA held at the Cinerama Dome. Photo®Berliner Studio/BEImages

Bennifer then continued the birthday festivities at a night club, where they packed on the PDA and even danced along to some of J.Lo’s top hits. The actor gifted his singer girlfriend custom jewelry pieces from Foundrae — ones that represent their “untamed” and “wild” relationship. The pieces can be seen in Jennifer’s birthday IG post from last week.

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay told E! News that each piece told a story of their love. “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth told the outlet. “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed.”

“The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity,” she continued. “But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.” Beth added, “We were blown away by his romantic gesture.”

Bennifer, who dated between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May. The two were even briefly engaged during their initial coupling. A source previously told HollywoodLife, however, that the relationship is “much different” this time around. “It’s already much different this time around and they both seem very happy,” the source said. “They’re both giving this relationship another very solid try and they’ve both made it clear they’re not taking any BS and taking this seriously.”