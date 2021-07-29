Shawn Mendes Hilariously Calls Out GF Camila Cabello For ‘Farting’ In Front Of Him

Camila Cabello’s latest TikTok video indicated that she steps away from beau Shawn Mendes when it’s time to pass gas. But Shawn is saying otherwise.

Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 22, are not on the same page regarding whether the “Havana” singer keeps her moments of passing gas private from Shawn. In a new TikTok video, which was also shared to Instagram on July 28, Camila hilariously had her boyfriend leave the room while she needed to fart, indicating that she’s not yet comfortable passing gas in front of the “Wonder” singer. She even captioned the video, “that first phase of dating when u can’t fart or Poo or be a human.”

However, Shawn hilariously called Camila out for apparently withholding the truth about her passing gas moments. “But u do fart tho,” the superstar wrote in the comments section of Camila’s Instagram post. Shawn’s rebuttal garnered over 50,000 likes (and counting!) and nonstop comments from fans who loved the adorable interaction.

Camila’s post also entertained some of her famous followers, who cracked up over the footage. “I love a fart video,” said fashion stylist Rob Zangardi. Meanwhile, musician and TikTok star Alexander Goldschmidt dropped a number of hilarious responses to the video, including, “Queen of being a human,” “Queen of pooing,” and “Queen of waiting until Shawn Mendes leaves the room before farting.”

Camila and Shawn’s latest TikTok trolling session comes after the lovebirds celebrated their two year-anniversary together with a delayed late-night dinner on July 23. For the big night, the couple hit up New York City, and they both looked fashionable as ever. While Camila wore a sleeveless fitted orange dress and matching heels, Shawn opted for a long-sleeved button-down light blue shirt, as well as light blue jeans and white sneakers. Although there were many onlookers surrounding them as they strolled outside the restaurant they ate at, the doting boyfriend and girlfriend stayed close to each other and showed off big smiles while strutting through the Big Apple.

The couple’s actual anniversary was on July 3, and they each took to social media to share sweet pics and messages to each other on that special day. Camila’s included several adorable and funny snapshots of the two of them along with the caption, “happy anniversary Kuko. here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love” while Shawn shared a photo of them passionately kissing and wrote, “Happy 2 years my baby ” beside it.