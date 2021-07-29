See Pics

Ciara Gets Cheeky In Pink Swimsuit On Mexico Trip 1 Year After Giving Birth To Baby Win — Photos

Ciara
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Ciara is slaying on her Mexico getaway! The singer looked drop dead gorgeous in a high cut swimsuit as she posed at a resort.

Ciara, 35, was soaking up the sun in a cheeky one piece! The “Goodies” singer stunned in an ombré swimsuit as she vacationed in Mexico in new photos posted on Thursday, July 29. She channeled Baywatch with the low cut ensemble, pairing the one piece paired with a matching tie dye pant and stacked gold bracelets. From behind, the swimsuit was ultra-revealing with it’s high cut, exposing her toned derrière.

Keeping her eyes hidden behind a wire frame pair of sunglasses, Cici gave her best model poses in the back-to-back photos which were more than Sports Illustrated worthy. The singer gave a smoldering pose in her second photo, which also showed off her gorgeous curls, as she stood in front of a stone staircase. No caption was necessary on the post, but her friends, including Megan Thee Stallion, showed plenty of love in the comments.

“Okayyyy,” Meg commented on the stunning photos, adding a heart eye emoji, while Yolanda Frederick wrote, “Oh la la.” Fans also hailed their queen in the photos, posting, “I’m telling Russell [Wilson],” “such a vibe,” and “Damn I ain’t know Cici was holding like that.”

This isn’t Cici’s first sexy post from the same Mexico getaway — on July 27, she was flaunting her assets in a leopard print bikini. The Fort Hood, Texas native sizzled as she posed on a mansion balcony — presumably where she’s staying on vacation — as she showed off the two-piece. “Sunshine + Good Vibez,” she captioned the post.

Cabanas and daybeds appeared behind Ciara in the photo dump, looking like the perfect summer getaway. In the final post, she popped on a baseball cap as she grooved to the jam “Essence” by Wizkid and Tems. She looked like she was having an absolute blast as she moved her hips in tandem to the beat, once again showing off her massive stack of gold bangle bracelets on both her left and right wrists.

Ciara looks absolutely incredible just one year after giving birth to her adorable baby Win! The “Love Sex Magic” songstress previously opened up about “embracing” her curves during and after her third pregnancy. “I’m embracing my curves. I think I may want to hold on to five more pounds than I normally would,” she said in Feb. 2021 — about six months after welcoming Win — to Oprah Winfrey. “It is somewhat a new me. Again, I was a bit more intense in my thoughts and goals and I realized, I had to step back and say, ‘I’m actually doing really great. I’m doing good.’ You’ve got to allow yourself to enjoy the process. It’s OK to have a little fun,” she also said.