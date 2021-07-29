Watch

Cardi B Puts Baby Bump On Display While Wearing Pink Jumpsuit In Sweet Video With Kulture, 3

News Writer

Cardi B sweetly filmed her daughter Kulture, while she adorably admired herself in the mirror. Meanwhile, she showed off just how far along she is in her pregnancy in a tight pink outfit.

It was a mommy-daughter day! Cardi B28, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday July 28 to share a motherly video of her three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi and Kulture both looked in a mirror and were totally feeling their outfits. Cardi complimented her daughter, “Pretty—you look beautiful.”

Cardi filmed Kulture, while the little girl munched on an apple and looked in the mirror. Kulture was all-smiles, and she wore a white t-shirt and pastel pink shorts. Cardi sported a hot-pink ensemble, which showed off her baby-bump prominently. She wore a plunging top and baggier pants with bright yellow sneakers. The  “Up” rapper accessorized with a bunch of bracelets and a large white bag.

With the new baby on the way, Cardi has continually showered Kulture with love. Cardi and her husband Offset29, threw Kulture a huge birthday bash, complete with a princess-theme and carriage ride, when she turned three. Cardi and Kulture rocked matching pink dresses for the party, and Cardi topped off the birthday weekend by giving her daughter a beautiful diamond necklace, complete with Minnie Mouse and Chanel charms.

The new video in the punk jumpsuit is only the latest time that Cardi has shown off her baby bump for her second child. The rapper announced that she is expecting her new little one during a performance at the BET Awards, and since announcing the baby, she’s posted plenty of gorgeous maternity photos.

She shared a romantic photo with Offset on June 28, shortly after announcing the baby, where she stood topless, and her husband wrapped his arms around her. “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy,” she wrote in the caption. The rappers seem very excited to grow their family. While the new baby will be Cardi’s second child, Offset has three children besides Kulture from past relationships.