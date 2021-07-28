Rihanna Stuns In New Black & White Fenty Parfum Photos With Ear Dripping In Diamond Earrings

Rihanna took to Instagram to share gorgeous new photos of herself wearing a leather jacket that was draped over one shoulder to promote her upcoming fragrance from her brand, Fenty.

Rihanna, 33, sure knows how to get her followers’ attention when it comes to breathtaking photos! The singer shared black and white snapshots of herself on July 28 to promote her new Fenty parfum, which is being released soon. In the snapshots, she was posing for the camera with a serious facial expression and wearing a stylish outfit, which included a black leather jacket that was draped over one shoulder.

She also rocked long dark straight hair and showed off dangling diamond earrings that went perfectly with her look. Her makeup was on point in both photos and one included a side view of the beauty. “#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON👀,” she captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for her supportive fans to comment on the new pics and they were full of compliments. “Now this is what I’ve been waiting for,” one fan wrote while another shared that they need the new fragrance for their collection. A third exclaimed, “We are gonna be smelling like Ri!” and a fourth wrote, “that hair…. trendsetter!”

Rihanna’s latest promo photos were posted just one day after she made headlines for a new outing with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32. The lovebirds turned heads while holding hands and enjoying a night out in Miami, FL in fashionable outfits. RiRi flaunted a flaming Vetements blouse over a Missoni bikini top and black hot pants while the rapper donned a black hoodie over a black graphic T-shirt and black baggy pants.

The good-looking couple’s relationship has been under the spotlight since first sparked dating rumors in early 2020. They didn’t seemingly confirm their romance until Nov. 2020, though, and have appeared to be inseparable. A source recently told us they’ve been having a “great” time in Miami and genuinely love being around each other.

“They’ve been having a great time in Miami together going out late and enjoying the scene,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She loves it down there and it’s one of her favorite cities to travel to and she goes a lot. She likes the nightlife and relaxed vibe.”