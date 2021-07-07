Rihanna Rocks Strapless Swimsuit While Lounging By The Pool For New Fenty Beauty Ad

Rihanna soaked up the sun in a strapless swimsuit & red cat-eye sunglasses in a sexy new Fenty Beauty ad!

When it comes to Rihanna, 33, she always manages to make anything look sexy and that’s exactly what she did for her new Fenty Beauty ad. The singer looked fabulous as she lounged by the pool rocking a strapless black swimsuit with a pair of bright red reflective cat-eye sunglasses and a bold red lip which is a part of her new cosmetics collection. Her short hair was slicked back and she captioned the photo, “energy all summa. and that’s on #GLOSSBOMBHEAT”

Rihanna has been posting a slew of sexy photos to her Instagram lately. Just last week, she showed off her incredible figure in a sheer black Savage x Fenty lingerie set covered in rainbows for Pride month. Her abs and legs were on full display as she covered up her underwear with a pair of tight biker shorts. Meanwhile, a day before that, she posted photos in the same lingerie set while kneeling on a bed and she’s wearing just an oversized black T-shirt with completely sheer underwear.

Aside from her sexy Instagram posts, RiRi has been out and about more than ever lately in a slew of sultry outfits. She was out to dinner at Carbone in NYC on July 5 rocking a completely see-through negligee. She threw on a black Vaquera Oversized Lace Teddy that showed off her black bra and underwear underneath and accessorized with a Gucci Velvet Monogram Shoulder Bag and Manolo Blahnik Allura Slingbacks. RiRi tied her look together with long layered pearl necklaces that fell down the entire bodice of the dress and added a pop with a bold red lip.