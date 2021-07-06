Rihanna Bares Her Lacy Lingerie Underneath Little Black Dress For Night Out — Photo

Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked nothing but a sheer black lacy dress while out to dinner in NYC on July 5!

Rihanna, 33, has been out and about a ton this summer and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The singer showed off her fabulous figure when she was out to dinner at Carbone in NYC on July 5 rocking a completely see-through negligee. She threw on a black Vaquera Oversized Lace Teddy that showed off her black bra and underwear underneath and accessorized with a Gucci Velvet Monogram Shoulder Bag and Manolo Blahnik Allura Slingbacks. RiRi tied her look together with long layered pearl necklaces that fell down the entire bodice of the dress and added a pop with a bold red lip.

Lately, Rihanna’s outfits have been on point and just a day before she wore her lacy black dress, she rocked a pair of skintight high-waisted bright red trousers with slits on the ankles styled with a lowcut crop top and a long black oversized jacket. She topped her look off with a pair of white Luis De Javier Pumps.

Just a few days before, on June 28, she looked stunning when she put her long, toned legs on full display in a high-waisted skintight black mini Supriya Lele Ruched Mini Skirt with Sequin Detail that had a slit on the side. Tucked into her skirt was a long-sleeve silky sheer green Supriya Lele Fall 2021 Shirt that peeked out from the slit on the side. RiRi chose to keep the top completely unbuttoned, revealing a plunging neckline that was decorated with a bunch of layered necklaces. She topped her look off with a pair of emerald green and diamond pointed-toe Amina Muaddi Ursina Embellished Camo Satin D’orsay Pumps, plus, she had her hair down in a super short pixie cut.

Perhaps our favorite look from her recently, though, was her sheer pink spaghetti strap dress with a plunging slit on the side of her leg that she wore for a date night with beau A$AP Rocky on June 27. She topped her look off with a bubblegum pink furry bucket hat, a pair of Tom Ford Gold Python Padlock Naked Sandals, a Fendi Beaded Baguette Bag, and a Christian Dior Masai Bead Necklace.