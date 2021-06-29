Rihanna Stuns In A Mini Skirt & Plunging Top While Out Solo In NYC After A$AP Rocky PDA

Rihanna looked fabulous when she showed off her pixie cut & toned legs in a mini skirt while out in NYC for a solo outing!

When it comes to Rihanna, 33, she is always making a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in New York City on June 28. The singer was on a solo outing, despite showing major PDA with her beau, A$AP Rocky just a day before. She looked stunning when she put her long, toned legs on full display in a high-waisted skintight black mini skirt with a slit on the side. Tucked into her skirt was a long-sleeve silky sheer green top that peeked out from the slit on the side. RiRi chose to keep the top completely unbuttoned, revealing a plunging neckline that was decorated with a bunch of layered necklaces. She topped her look off with a pair of emerald green and diamond pointed toe-pumps, plus, she had her hair down in a super short pixie cut.

Lately, Rihanna has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits, especially while on date nights with A$AP. The couple looked adorable when they stepped out in NYC on June 27, as he was spotted carrying Rihanna around. For date night, Ri chose to wear a completely sheer pink spaghetti strap dress with a plunging slit on the side of her leg. She topped her look off with a bubblegum pink furry bucket hat, a pair of Tom Ford Gold Python Padlock Naked Sandals, a Fendi Beaded Baguette Bag, and a Christian Dior Masai Bead Necklace.

There is nothing we love more than seeing Rihanna’s outfits. She is constantly surprising us and pushing the limits when it comes to fashion and that’s exactly what she did when she stepped out in the sexy mini skirt get-up.