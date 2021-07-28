Breaking News

Jordan Chiles Sends Love To Simone Biles After She Pulls Out Of All-Around Final At Olympics: ‘Proud’ Of You

Jordan Chiles Simone Biles
Gregory Bull/AP/Shutterstock
Simone Biles walks to her gate for her flight to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo as United Airlines employees wave flags during a send-off event for the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team at the San Francisco International Airport onUS Gymnastics Biles, San Francisco, United States - 14 Jul 2021
Katie Ledecky of the USA reacts after winning gold in the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 28 July 2021. Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Swimming, Japan - 28 Jul 2021
Katie Ledecky wins gold in the Women's 1500m Freestyle Swimming, Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 28 Jul 2021
(210727) - CHIBA, July 27, 2021 (Xinhua) - Carissa Moore of the United States celebrates after the women's surfing match at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, July 27, 2021. Japan Chiba Oly Surfing Women - 27 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Jordan Chiles wrote a heartfelt message to her ‘best friend’ Simone Biles after Simone dropped out of the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

“To my best friend, just thinking about everything we have gone through together from us getting mad at each other for no reason to laughing at jokes, to bringing the love of this sport back to me with your help words can’t explain how proud I am of you. I LOVE YOU and am literally crying just thinking about everything. WE did this together,” Jordan Chiles, 20, wrote to Simone Biles, 24, via Instagram on July 28.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles’ message to Simone Biles after Simone dropped out of the individual all-around. (Instagram)

Simone later commented on Jordan’s post, “Love you… so happy for you!!!!!!!” Jordan’s message came after Simone dropped out of the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics to “focus on her mental health.” USA Gymnastics released a statement in the early hours of July 28:

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determined whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Related Gallery

Simone Biles -- Photos Of The Legendary Olympic Gymnast

Simone Biles - Artistic Gymnastic, Women's Team FinalArtistic Gymnastic, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 27 Jul 2021
Simone Biles - Artistic Gymnastic, Women's Team FinalArtistic Gymnastic, Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 27 Jul 2021
Simone Biles (USA) - Gymnastics - Artistic : Women's Qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Tokyo, Japan - 25 Jul 2021

Simone decided to withdraw from the women’s gymnastics team finals on July 27 because of her mental health. Jordan stepped in for Simone on the uneven bars and balance beam.

“After the performance that I did [on the vault], I didn’t want to go into the other events, so I thought I would take a step back,” Simone said during a press conference. The Olympian revealed that she’s been seeing a therapist and said, “I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”

She added, “There’s more to life than just gymnastics… It’s very unfortunate that it has to happen at this stage because I definitely wanted this Olympics to go a little better, but again, we’ll take it one day at a time and we’re going to see how the rest goes. Physically, I feel good. I’m in shape. Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment.”

Jordan Chiles Simone Biles
Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics. (Gregory Bull/AP/Shutterstock)

The 4-time gold medalist is still scheduled to compete in the apparatus finals in the coming days. This set of finals consist of the vault, uneven bars, women’s floor routine, and the balance beam. Those finals will begin on August 1.