Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Show Off Their Gymnastics Leotards After Arriving In Tokyo For Olympics — Photo

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are ready for the Olympics! The Olympic gymnasts showed off their Team USA leotards after heading to Tokyo, Japan, to get ready to compete.

Biles and Chiles are taking over Tokyo! Simone Biles, 24, and Jordan Chiles, 20, showed off their red, white, and blue Team USA leotards in a cute new photo shared by Simone. The Olympic gymnasts throw up the peace sign in their picture. The photo was shared by NBC’s official Twitter page for the Olympics with the caption, “#BilesNChiles take Tokyo.”

Simone and Jordan are the ultimate Olympics BFFs. While Simone is no stranger to the Olympics — with 4 Olympic gold medals already under her belt — the Tokyo Olympics will be Jordan’s first. Jordan has been a member of the United States women’s national gymnastics team since 2013. The Tokyo Olympics will be Simone’s second Olympic Games. She has not said whether or not she’ll return for 2024.

After arriving in Tokyo, Simone and Jordan have been documenting their journey. They posed in Olympic Village in front of wooden Olympic rings for a sweet Instagram photo. The girls, along with their teammates, traveled to Tokyo early to prepare for the opening ceremony, as well as the qualifying and final rounds for gymnastics.

Simone left with Team USA for Japan on July 14. She tweeted that she was “crying” on the plane because she was going to miss her friends and family. Due to COVID-19, spectators are not allowed at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team has already been hit with complications ahead of the Olympics. The U.S. Olympic Committee revealed a member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19, NBC reported on July 19. The member who tested positive is an alternate. The gymnastics alternates are Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Leanne Wong, Emma Malabuyo.

The gymnast’s identity has not been revealed. It’s also not clear what other members of Team USA she may have been in close contact with before she tested positive. The main team includes Simone, Jordan, Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner, and Jade Carey. The gymnast is now quarantining in a hotel in Tokyo.