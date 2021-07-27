Fashion

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Velvet Dress With Double Leg Slit For Fancy Night Out With Justin Bieber – Photo

twoeyephotos/MEGA
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at an art show in LA. 26 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774307_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey do date night with sushi ahead if his LA performance in a couple days. 21 Jul 2021 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773190_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
After being invited by President Macron at the Elysee Palace, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber had lunch at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant in Paris on June 21, 2021. 21 Jun 2021 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764117_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Hailey Baldwin looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked this sexy black velvet dress with plunging slits for a night out with Justin Bieber.

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey Baldwin, 24, it’s that she loves to make a statement, and that’s exactly what she did at an auction for her husband, Justin Bieber’s, art gallery in West Hollywood on July 26. Hailey stole the show when she donned this long-sleeve black velvet Alessandra Rich Autumn/Winter ’21 gown with two slits on either side.

Hailey & Justin Bieber looked amazing in their black-tie attire when they attended an auction for Justin’s art gallery in West Hollywood on July 26. (twoeyephotos/MEGA)
Hailey looked gorgeous in this black long-sleeve velvet Alessandra Rich Autumn/Winter ’21 gown with two plunging slits on the side that were covered in sheer mesh panels that showed off her toned legs. (Photographer Group/MEGA)

The stunning V-neck gown was skintight and had two sheer mesh polka dot panels on either side that showed off her long, toned legs. Her legs were the main attraction in the dress which had delicate lace detailing down the front and sides. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, dangling diamond earrings, and an updo hairstyle.

Hailey Bieber going for lunch Hailey Bieber out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2020 Bag By Bottega Veneta Wearing Tre by Natalie Ratabesi
Hailey Bieber is seen arriving at Ferdi restaurant at 11pm for late night dinner in Paris Pictured: Hailey Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5152096 260220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020 Wearing Saint Laurent

Not only did Hailey look gorgeous, but Justin looked extremely handsome in his dapper black tuxedo with satin lapels and he topped his look off with a bow-tie and leather dress shoes. The couple looked absolutely stunning in their black-tie attire.

Hailey has been on a roll with her outfits lately, and she especially loves velvet. Just a few days ago, on July 14, she wore a black velvet romper to the YSL fashion show in Venice, Italy. The model rocked a halterneck black velvet one-piece with super short flow shorts and a thick black leather belt cinched around her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather, heels, and a much darker hairdo.