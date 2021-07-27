Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Velvet Dress With Double Leg Slit For Fancy Night Out With Justin Bieber – Photo

Hailey Baldwin looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked this sexy black velvet dress with plunging slits for a night out with Justin Bieber.

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailey Baldwin, 24, it’s that she loves to make a statement, and that’s exactly what she did at an auction for her husband, Justin Bieber’s, art gallery in West Hollywood on July 26. Hailey stole the show when she donned this long-sleeve black velvet Alessandra Rich Autumn/Winter ’21 gown with two slits on either side.

The stunning V-neck gown was skintight and had two sheer mesh polka dot panels on either side that showed off her long, toned legs. Her legs were the main attraction in the dress which had delicate lace detailing down the front and sides. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, dangling diamond earrings, and an updo hairstyle.

Not only did Hailey look gorgeous, but Justin looked extremely handsome in his dapper black tuxedo with satin lapels and he topped his look off with a bow-tie and leather dress shoes. The couple looked absolutely stunning in their black-tie attire.

Hailey has been on a roll with her outfits lately, and she especially loves velvet. Just a few days ago, on July 14, she wore a black velvet romper to the YSL fashion show in Venice, Italy. The model rocked a halterneck black velvet one-piece with super short flow shorts and a thick black leather belt cinched around her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather, heels, and a much darker hairdo.