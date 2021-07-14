Fashion

Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Toned Legs & Darker Hair In Short Black Romper At YSL Show – Photos

Lifestyle Director

Hailey Baldwin looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black romper when she attended the YSL fashion show in Italy on July 14.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, showed off her incredibly long and toned legs when she wore a black velvet romper to the YSL fashion show in Venice, Italy on July 14. The model rocked a halterneck black velvet one-piece with super short flow shorts and a thick black leather belt cinched around her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather, heels, and a much darker hairdo.

Hailey Baldwin looked amazing when she rocked this halterneck black velvet romper that showed off her long legs while at the YSL fashion show in Italy on July 14. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Hailey ditched her bright blonde hair for a much darker hue as she had her hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves, showing off a brunette color. Meanwhile, earlier that day, Hailey arrived at the airport in a much more casual look when she threw on a pair of baggy high-waisted black Saint Laurent Pleated Pants in Grain De Poudre Saint Laurent with a Saint Laurent White Tank Top top tucked in. She topped her look off with a blue Zulu & Zephyr Canvas Cap, a Saint Laurent Logo-Engraved Buckle Belt, a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather, and Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.

Hailey was just on a romantic vacation in Europe last month with her husband, Justin Bieber when she looked stunning in a slew of sexy looks. One of our favorite looks from her hot pink Magda Butrym Long-Sleeve Mini Dress in Dusty Rose, which she accessorized with an Eera Moonbag Satin Clutch, Jacquie Aiche Round + Teardrop + Marquise Diamond Smooth Bar Y Necklace, a Shay Jewelry Diamond Infinity Y Necklace, and Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.

