Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Toned Legs & Darker Hair In Short Black Romper At YSL Show – Photos

Hailey Baldwin looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black romper when she attended the YSL fashion show in Italy on July 14.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, showed off her incredibly long and toned legs when she wore a black velvet romper to the YSL fashion show in Venice, Italy on July 14. The model rocked a halterneck black velvet one-piece with super short flow shorts and a thick black leather belt cinched around her tiny waist. She topped her look off with a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather, heels, and a much darker hairdo.

Hailey ditched her bright blonde hair for a much darker hue as she had her hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves, showing off a brunette color. Meanwhile, earlier that day, Hailey arrived at the airport in a much more casual look when she threw on a pair of baggy high-waisted black Saint Laurent Pleated Pants in Grain De Poudre Saint Laurent with a Saint Laurent White Tank Top top tucked in. She topped her look off with a blue Zulu & Zephyr Canvas Cap, a Saint Laurent Logo-Engraved Buckle Belt, a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Smooth Leather, and Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.

Hailey was just on a romantic vacation in Europe last month with her husband, Justin Bieber when she looked stunning in a slew of sexy looks. One of our favorite looks from her hot pink Magda Butrym Long-Sleeve Mini Dress in Dusty Rose, which she accessorized with an Eera Moonbag Satin Clutch, Jacquie Aiche Round + Teardrop + Marquise Diamond Smooth Bar Y Necklace, a Shay Jewelry Diamond Infinity Y Necklace, and Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers.