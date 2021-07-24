Watch

Selena Gomez & Little Sister Gracie, 8, Re-Enact Hilarious ‘Full House’ Scene On TikTok — Video

Selena Gomez
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez shines as she models a new shoe from sportswear giant, Puma. The 28-year-old star showcases the brand's Cali Star. The sneaker / trainer is "designed for those ready to shine brighter than the rest", the company says. Puma ambassador Selena shows them off as she poses alongside a classic Mercedes car. “You have to go after what you want and follow your dreams. Don’t be afraid to stand out from the crowd by being you,” she said. The Cali Star features a sleek, streetwise silhouette and clean design details and has a shiny metallic accent on the heel. It will be available from PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on January 28th. Credit - Courtesy of PUMA / MEGA. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Selena Gomez models Puma's Cali Star. Photo credit: Courtesy of PUMA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729362_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Selena Gomez arrives at the 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Taglyan Complex, in Los Angeles 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Selena Gomez is out in Los Angeles checking out a new office space with friends and the pop star is looking like one badass rocker chic for the occasion. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Javiles / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Absolutely adorable! Gracie looked so grown up as she showed off her acting skills alongside big sister Selena Gomez in TikTok.

Selena Gomez, 29, and her 8-year-old sister Gracie just posted the most hilarious TikTok video! The power sister duo posted a re-enactment of an iconic Full House scene involving sisters D.J. Tanner (played by Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (played by Jodie Sweetin) where they argue about who is “better.” Selena and Gracie lip synced along to the audio from the throwback clip, with Selena playing big sis D.J. and Stephanie playing Stephanie.  “Sisters,” the “Look At Her Now” singer penned in the caption.

@selenagomez

Sisters

♬ original sound – ellie <3

“I’m older, I’m smarter,” Selena lip synced as Gracie replied, “I’m younger…I’m not falling for that!” The pair were seated on the floor as they filmed the casual cell phone video, with Selena appearing to be makeup free sans her black eyeliner. The Rare Beauty founder rocked a black floral kimono with pink and purple details, a blush colored t-shirt and shorts. She tied her look together with a bright orange manicure, keeping her brunette locks back. Meanwhile, Gracie kept her long hair down and sported a cheetah print tank top.

Selena Gomez & Gracie
Selena Gomez attends the ‘Frozen 2’ premiere sister with sister Gracie in 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The 8-year-old is the younger daughter of Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey, 45, and her stepdad Brian Teefey, 42. Selena has a close bond with her sibling, who came along when the Wizards of Waverley Place star was 21 years old. In addition to Gracie, Selena has a half-sister Victoria, 7, through her dad Rick Gomez and his wife Sara, who also appears occasionally on her social media platforms.

Related Gallery

Selena Gomez Slaying In Minidresses -- PICS

Selena Gomez 'The Dead Don't Die' film premiere, Arrivals, Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2019
Selena Gomez'Rudderless' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 Oct 2014
Selena Gomez '13 Reasons Why' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Mar 2017

Over the years, she has spoken about being a “role model” for Gracie as she grows up. “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful. She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth,” the Texas native wrote back in 2017 on an Instagram video with the then 4-year-old. When Sel launched her Coach bag several years ago, she also included a nod to Gracie with the quote “By Grace through Faith” imprinted into each purse.