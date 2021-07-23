Pics

Mark Wahlberg Shares Rare Photo With 3 Of His Kids in The Pool — See Pic

Mark Wahlberg
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Mark Wahlberg arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mile 22" on in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Mile 22", Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Exclusive All Round Call for price : "UK WEB - 50 GBP per image 350 GBP per setMandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock (12211827u)Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg takes his family to NOBU 57 for dinnerExclusive - Mark Wahlberg dines at NOBU with his family, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Exclusive All Round Call for price : "UK WEB - 50 GBP per image 350 GBP per set Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignatureig/Shutterstock (12211827a) Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg takes his family to NOBU 57 for dinner Exclusive - Mark Wahlberg dines at NOBU with his family, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Mark Wahlberg enjoys another day out in the blazing hot Caribbean sunshine in Barbados. The actor was spotted in shorts, a long necklace with a cross and wearing a watch as he took to the waters with his son where the pair enjoyed a little father and son time, playfully wrestling in the sea. Pictured: Mark Wahlberg BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SIX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

Mark Wahlberg enjoyed some family fun in the sun, as he splashed around with his kids in a sweet Instagram post.

Cannonball! Mark Wahlberg, 50, posted a sweet family photo that showed him playing with three of his kids in the pool. It looked like the family was having some good, old-fashioned fun, with the three children trying to pile on their dad and pull him into the water. The Departed actor boasted that, despite his kids’ best efforts, “They never got me under!”

It looked like the Wahlberg clan was making most of their summer, as they cooled off in the pool. In the photo, Mark’s two sons, Michael, 15, and Brendan, 12 and younger daughter Grace, 11, had all hopped on their dad’s back, as the family splashed around in the pool. His oldest daughter Ella, 17, looked like she wasn’t in the photo and probably stayed on dry land. Even though Mark said that the family didn’t pull him under, his hair is soaking wet in the photo, so maybe they were more successful than he let on! In the picture, Mark was wearing two rubber bracelets and what looks like a waterproof watch.

Lately, it seems like Mark has been spending plenty of quality time with his kids. The actor was photographed on July 13, taking Michael out to dinner in New York. It’s amazing how much Michael has grown up to look just like his old man! Mark posted on Instagram that the family had also taken a beach trip on July 9. He humorously filmed the empty beach where the only people there were his wife Rhea Durham, 43, Michael, Brendan and Grace. Rhea was taking a picture of the three youngsters. “Beach day and no one showed up?” he wrote in the caption.

Mark Wahlberg at an event with his wife and three of his kids in 2014. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Mark Wahlberg Shirtless: 14 Hunky Photos Of The Actor

Barbados, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood Actor Mark Wahlberg is pictured taking a dip in the ocean and enjoys a day at the beach while on his annual family holiday in Barbados.Pictured: Mark WahlbergBACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actor Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham are pictured at the beach while on holiday in Barbados. 29 Dec 2019 Pictured: Mark Wahlberg. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA574492_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actor Mark Wahlberg is pictured at the beach while on holiday in Barbados. 04 Jan 2019 Pictured: Mark Wahlberg. Photo credit: Queensoftehnorth/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA332166_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Even though he’s spent plenty of time with his kids, Mark has had quite a productive year. The actor reportedly put on 20 pounds in six weeks to take on a role in the new movie Father Stu. As soon as filming was done, the actor hit the gym and started to shed the weight. He posted on Instagram that he was working to lose the weight with “performance inspired nutrition.”

 