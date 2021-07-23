Kate Hudson Cradles Daughter Rani, 2, As They Adorably Dance Together In The Ocean — Watch

Kate Hudson gave 2-year-old Rani a precious ‘mom hug’ as the mother-daughter duo danced together in the ocean. Watch the sweet moment!

Kate Hudson, 42, held daughter Rani, 2, close as the pair went for a dip in the ocean on Friday, July 23. The Almost Famous actress lovingly cradled her youngest child, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, while lightly dancing in the water in a video shared to Instagram. Kate sported a bikini and large blue hat to protect herself from the sunlight while tightly holding little Rani for what the actress referred to as a “mom hug.” How cute!

“To anyone who needs a weightless womb like mom hug, we share this with you #weallneed momhugs,” Kate captioned her post. The precious video got an immediate response from Kate’s famous friends who gushed over the mother-daughter moment. “Oh this is so sweet,” The Talk co-host and fellow mama Amanda Kloots commented, while Chelsea Handler said, “That’s sweetness.” The comedian also jokingly made mention of Kate’s head attire, writing, “But, I’m also upset we have to wear hats like this now.”

Kate has been living lavishly in Greece for the last month filming Knives Out 2. The film’s star-studded cast also includes Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, and Madelyn Cline. Kate was accompanied to the European destination by several loved ones, including Rani and Danny. Her eldest son Ryder, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — also made the trip out to Greece and even posed with his famous mom and her boyfriend aboard a yacht for a scenic snapshot on July 15.

Kate’s middle child, son Bingham Hawn, 10, whom she shares with former partner Matt Bellamy, also appeared to be in Greece during Kate’s longterm stay. On July 11, the Golden Globe winner shared a heartfelt photo of her two sons lovingly posing together for a siblings snapshot. “My guys,” the mom of three captioned her post.