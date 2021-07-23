See Pic

Kate Hudson Cradles Daughter Rani, 2, As They Adorably Dance Together In The Ocean — Watch

Kate Hudson
Shutterstock
Kate Hudson Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018 Wearing Michael Kors
Kate Hudson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2019
Kate Hudson attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020, in Los Angeles NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Tom Ford - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Kate Hudson gave 2-year-old Rani a precious ‘mom hug’ as the mother-daughter duo danced together in the ocean. Watch the sweet moment!

Kate Hudson, 42, held daughter Rani, 2, close as the pair went for a dip in the ocean on Friday, July 23. The Almost Famous actress lovingly cradled her youngest child, whom she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, while lightly dancing in the water in a video shared to Instagram. Kate sported a bikini and large blue hat to protect herself from the sunlight while tightly holding little Rani for what the actress referred to as a “mom hug.” How cute!

“To anyone who needs a weightless womb like mom hug, we share this with you #weallneed momhugs,” Kate captioned her post. The precious video got an immediate response from Kate’s famous friends who gushed over the mother-daughter moment. “Oh this is so sweet,” The Talk co-host and fellow mama Amanda Kloots commented, while Chelsea Handler said, “That’s sweetness.” The comedian also jokingly made mention of Kate’s head attire, writing, “But, I’m also upset we have to wear hats like this now.”

Kate Hudson with daughter Rani
Kate Hudson is out and about with daughter Rani on April 19, 2020 in L.A. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kate has been living lavishly in Greece for the last month filming Knives Out 2. The film’s star-studded cast also includes Daniel CraigKathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, and Madelyn Cline. Kate was accompanied to the European destination by several loved ones, including Rani and Danny. Her eldest son Ryder, 17 — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — also made the trip out to Greece and even posed with his famous mom and her boyfriend aboard a yacht for a scenic snapshot on July 15.

Kate’s middle child, son Bingham Hawn, 10, whom she shares with former partner Matt Bellamy, also appeared to be in Greece during Kate’s longterm stay. On July 11, the Golden Globe winner shared a heartfelt photo of her two sons lovingly posing together for a siblings snapshot. “My guys,” the mom of three captioned her post.