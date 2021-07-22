See Pics

Simone Biles & USA Gymnastics Team Debut Custom Olympic Leotards Covered In 3,500 Swarovski Crystals

Members of the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastic Team, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum (L-R) are announced after the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, in St. Louis US Gymnastics Olympic Trials, St. Louis, United States - 27 Jun 2021
United States Artistic Gymnasts Simone Biles, center, poses for a group photo after their practice session at Ariake Gymnastics Centre before the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday July 22, 2021. Standing from left to right are: Mykayla Skinner, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Jade Carey. Tokyo Olympics, Japan - 22 Jul 2021
Simone Biles walks to her gate for her flight to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo as United Airlines employees wave flags during a send-off event for the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team at the San Francisco International Airport on US Gymnastics Biles, San Francisco, United States - 14 Jul 2021
Simone Biles prepares for the floor exercise during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, in St. Louis US Gymnastics Olympic Trials, St. Louis, United States - 27 Jun 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Emily Selleck

Team USA’s world-class gymnasts have given fans their first look at the leotards they’ll be competing in at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles24, and her Olympic teammates have stepped out in the Swarovski crystal-adorned leotards they’re set to compete in at the Tokyo Games. The USA Gymnastics team gave fans a look at the glittering outfits during a training session at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 22. The elite athletes wore two different leotards designed by GK Elite, which were custom made for each of the gymnasts and encrusted with about 3500 Swarovski crystals. Simone, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Grace McCallum all wore black and rose gold uniforms.

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Grace McCallum. Image: Shutterstock

The dark leotard was inspired bu the Olympic torch and is said to have a “dynasty” theme. “They’re a celebration of all that has led the USA to being a powerhouse gymnastics team and country paying homage to athletes and designs of the past, while preparing for the future,” per GK Elite, with price estimates per garment in the $700 to $1200 range.

Meanwhile, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey stunned in lavender ice leotards with a “fearless” theme. The manufacturer, who have been designing Team USA’s Olympic leotards since 2000, said the pastel uniform recognizes “the hard work, determination, and true fearlessness that Team USA’s top athletes exude.” Featuring a deep-V mesh cutout, the shiny purple leotard is adorned with 3468 Swarovski crystals, including a crystalized USA on right hip.

Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team arrive for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Narita International Airport, in Narita, east of Tokyo Tokyo Olympics, Narita, Japan - 15 Jul 2021
Simone Biles competes on the beam during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, in St. Louis US Gymnastics Olympic Trials, St. Louis, United States - 27 Jun 2021
Gymnast Simone Biles preforms her floor routine during Day 1of the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials at the The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis on June 25, 2021. Olympic Trials, St. Louis, Missouri, United States - 25 Jun 2021

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey. Image: Shutterstock

Additional leotards are set to be unveiled throughout the course of the Games, with each one featuring special details, like 76 individual stars as a nod to America’s independence in 1776. “GK Elite has a rich heritage as the leading apparel for competitive gymnasts and we are proud to have our brand represented on the sport’s greatest stage by Team USA,” Girisha Chandraraj, President and CEO of Elite Sportswear, said in a press release.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2016, GK Elite chief design officer Kelly McKeown revealed that it takes two years, and a lot of research, to create the team’s uniform. “It’s something you don’t want to rush. If you want to use a new technique, if you want to experiment, then you have to wear-test it, you have to wash-test it, you have to make sure that it’s not going to fail on the competition floor,” she said at the time, noting that each gymnast’s wardrobe for the duration of the Games can cost up to $12000.