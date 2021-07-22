Simone Biles Wishes BF Jonathan Owens Happy Birthday From Tokyo: I Love You So Much

Simone Biles penned an extra sweet Instagram post, where she promised to celebrate her boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ birthday once she’s home after the Olympics.

Simone Biles, 24, made sure to wish her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, 26, a very early birthday message on Thursday July 22, while she’s in Tokyo for the Olympics. Simone pointed out that with the time difference between the United States and Tokyo, it was already Jonathan’s birthday for her. She shared tons of sweet photos to celebrate her man’s special day.

Even though she wasn’t able to celebrate in person, Simone wrote about how wonderful it’s been to date Jonathan in the past year. “HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE,” she wrote. “[I] love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! Thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. An ear to vent to, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories.”

All the pictures show off the happy couple smiling and cuddling up close to one another. She finished her message by hoping the Houston Texans defensive back has a great day, while she prepares for the Olympics to kick off on Friday July 23. “Not sure how I got so lucky & what I’d do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me though,” she wrote.

The birthday post is only the latest show of affection between the pair. The athletic superstar couple have taken to Instagram on plenty of occasions to hype each other up and cheer the other on in their respective sports. Ahead of the games, Simone revealed that Jonathan helped her prepare for the Olympics and take some pressure off in a June interview. “Since we are both professional athletes, we tend to eat very healthy,” she told Health Magazine.

When Simone was preparing for the Olympics and competing in the Olympic trials, Jonathan commented on one of her posts and let her know that he “can’t wait to watch” her. Besides supporting each other in their games, the couple have shared plenty of romantic photos of themselves getting cozy with one another and spending lots of time on date nights. As she boarded for Tokyo, Simone said she was crying, because she’d miss her friends and family while competing.