‘HSMTMTS’ Preview: Ricky Takes The Stage After His Fall & Sings ‘Something There’ With Ashlyn

Ricky’s not going to let a fall take him down. Ricky and Ashlyn sing a delightful rendition of ‘Something There’ in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘HSMTMTS.’

The show must go on! Despite a shocking fall during rehearsal, Ricky is still playing the Beast in East High’s Beauty and the Beast production. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 23 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Ricky and Ashlyn sing the classic “Something There.”

Ashlyn settles into the role of Belle seamlessly. Her voice sounds incredible as she sings the Disney classic. Ricky is right by her side in full Beast costume — yes, the whole shebang — along with a brace on his wrist. Episode 10 ended with Ricky falling to the ground after being hoisted up on wires during a rehearsal of the Beast’s transformation. Ricky gives a nod to the incident during his portion of the song.

Everyone else is all dolled up as the classic Beauty and the Beast characters. Gina and EJ stand off to the side ready for their cue. EJ has done a complete transformation into Gaston. Gina looks gorgeous as Fifi.

When Ricky sings the part of the song that goes “she’s never looked at me that way before,” he’s looking right at Lily in the audience. Nini is nowhere to be seen. Lily looks mischievous as she smiles back at Ricky.

The synopsis for the penultimate episode of season 2 reads: “Nini hypes up her anxious castmates for their performance in front of the competition judge. But no East High opening night is complete without unexpected visitors, second chances, and big decisions about everyone’s futures — together and apart.” The episode will also feature Jordan Fisher as Jamie, Gina’s brother.

New episodes of HSMTMTS drop Fridays on Disney+. The season 2 finale will be available on July 30. The show hasn’t been renewed for season 3 as of now, but we’re crossing our fingers for another round of music and high school drama!