Britney Spears Dances In White Crop Top As She Reveals She ‘Dreams’ Of A Six Pack Like J.Lo — Watch

Britney Spears shared some of her hopes and dreams in her latest dancing video, admitting she’s not going to ‘settle’ as she showed off her new ‘kicks.’

Britney Spears, 39, is staying positive through her conservatorship drama — taking to Instagram to share updates on what she’s going through. The pop star confessed that she even “dreams” of having a “six pack” just like the incredible Jennifer Lopez, 51. “So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive???? Just curious cause at this point I’m not sure it’s a good idea to listen to advice from some people,” she began, making a clear reference to a previous post where she said her conservatorship agreement “crushed” her dreams.

“Maybe I’ll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream … She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her,” the Louisiana went on. “And thinking about having a six pack like @jlo … Lord she’s so inspiring in her new video,” she added, nodding to Jen’s ultra-sexy new video for “Cambia El Paso.” In the video, J.Lo rocks a sequin bikini and daisy dukes as she dances and drinks tequila on a Miami beach.

Britney looked incredible herself as she danced in her living room, rocking a white crop top and black short shorts and a fresh new pair of sneakers. “Yesterday I realized all my tennis shoes were gone … I like them because I dance three hours most days and my feet hurt so I put tennis shoes on so my feet feel nice … well all of mine are old so I ordered four new pairs and they came in five weeks ago but they were all too big so I’ve been without them for a long time,” she told her millions of fans.

The pop star, who has been actively fighting her father Jamie Spears, 68, in court and trying to end her legal arrangement, revealed she pulled a “Carrie Bradshaw” and “ordered a bunch” of new shoes. “My assistants HUMBLING APPROACH why don’t you just see what you can find in your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE … I chose to BLOW and guess what … my feet are soaring these days … I’m not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever !!!! I’m not gonna settle and considering the other day I said I feel like I’m just getting here … THAT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT,” she declared.

During her recent back-to-back court testimonies, Britney revealed she was not allowed to have her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, “drive” her, and had also been unable to receive grooming treatments such as manicures, pedicures and hair styling. She also alleged that she was unable to remove an IUD to have a third child with her boyfriend, who she met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video, as well as hire a lawyer of her choice (a decision that she was finally able to make after her second testimony). Despite all of the hardships she’s going through, fans were elated just days ago when Britney was spotted driving a white Mercedes-Benz with Sam riding passenger.

“It’s been a while since I drove alone and well let’s just say it’s a DIFFERENT BALLGAME cause I’m not sure this stadium is gonna be anywhere near America,” Britney write in the lengthy caption, describing her shoes as “PUMPED UP KICKS.” She added, I know I’m a kid at heart !!!! After cleaning my cherry floors I did my own version of play…Again this is me with hope … love … and intention … by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house!”