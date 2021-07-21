Britney Spears Spotted Driving Around 2 Days After Sparking Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring – Pics

Britney Spears was driving around her neighborhood with her phone in her hand on July 20, just a couple of days after sparking engagement rumors.

Britney Spears, 39, has been the talk of the town lately, and the star was spotted driving around her neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, California on July 20 when she had her phone in her hand. Just one day before, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was actually involved in a car crash with another woman near Britney’s home. Britney was driving her Mercedes-AMG SL 63 a day later with her phone in hand, which is illegal in California. You can see the photos HERE!

Just two days ago, Britney sparked engagement rumors on July 18 when she reached for her coffee with her left hand at the Starbucks drive-thru, showing off a massive diamond ring on her ring finger. While Britney didn’t confirm anything, the ring definitely led to speculation, and the couple is seen together constantly looking happy while driving around. Later that same day of the engagement rumors, Britney and Sam was driving and blasting her song “Lonely,” as Sam recorded Britney singing along, although he didn’t show her face.

Britney has been dealing with a lot of press lately, considering she is currently battling a 13-year conservatorship with her dad. She has given her testimony regarding the cruel and abusive behavior from her father and the world has come together to support her.

She’s been posting a ton of photos to her Instagram account regarding how she feels about the conservatorship and yesterday she posted yet another photo with the caption, “So I said “life goes on” in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!! In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here!!!!”