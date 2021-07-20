Exclusive Interview

High Jumper Vashti Cunningham Reveals How She’s Preparing For The Summer Olympics: I’m ‘Really Excited’

vashti cunningham
Shutterstock
Serena Williams relaxing on Blackrock beach the day after winning the Australian Open Tennis Championship Title Serena Williams at Blackrock beach, Melbourne, Australia - 28 Jan 2007
Chelsea Handler and Maria Sharapova spend a few days rest in an exclusive resort of Los Cabos, Mexico. Pictured: Maria Sharapova,Chelsea Handler Maria Sharapova Ref: SPL1252996 270316 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No New Zealand Rights
US 200m Olympic Champion Allyson Felix in a bikini on the beach in Hawaii. The smoking hot athlete was all smiles as she took some time to Stand Up Paddle Boarding with Kenneth Ferguson in front of the Four Seasons Maui. Pictured: Allyson Felix,Allyson Felix Kenneth Ferguson Ref: SPL470733 151212 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States leaps in the air after beating China in two sets during a women's semi-final beach volleyball match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London London Olympics Beach Volleyball Women View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
and

Track and field athlete Vashti Cunningham speaks to HollywoodLife about her preparation process for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics — and the ‘good pressure’ of coming from a family of famous athletes.

Track and field athlete Vashti Cunningham won’t let any hurdles obstruct her path to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The high jumper, 23, recently spoke to HollywoodLife about her preparation process for the upcoming summer games, the “good pressure” of coming from a family of famous athletes, and more ahead of the start of the international multi-sport event on July 23.

vashti cunningham
Vashti Cunningham competes at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Qatar in September 2019. (Shutterstock)

Vashti’s training regimen these last few months? Avoiding illness amid a global heath crisis, obviously. “I think the one thing I know I am going to change when I get closer to the Olympics is who I surround myself with,” the athlete told HL. “Maybe not who but I am going to be narrowing down who I am around everyday 100 percent, because I am not going to risk getting sick or being around people who are sick and have to miss an opportunity.”

“It is just getting to a point of solitude before I go,” Vashti explained. The athlete made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics at the age of 18. With another go in Tokyo on the horizon, the high jumper — the youngest track and field star to qualify for the games since 1980, by the way, per her bio — has her eye on a medal. “I’m definitely really excited and a little bit anxious, but more focused that I have ever been,” she said. “Focused on training, focused on mentally keeping myself in a good space and physically keeping my self healthy.”

Related Gallery

2016 Rio Olympics -- SEE PICS

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/REX/Shutterstock (5837904ab)United States' Frank Molinaro, bottom, and Italy's Frank Chamiso Marquez compete during the men's 65-kg freestyle bronze medal wrestling match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, BrazilRio 2016 Olympic Games, Wrestling, Carioca Arena 2, Brazil - 21 Aug 2016
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Franklin II/AP/REX/Shutterstock (5837903m)United States' Claressa Maria Shields, right, fights Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn during a women's middleweight 75-kg final boxing match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, BrazilRio 2016 Olympic Games, Boxing, Riocentro, Brazil - 21 Aug 2016
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dmitri Lovetsky/AP/REX/Shutterstock (5837882n) Team Italy performs during the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Gymnastics, Rio Olympic Arena, Brazil - 21 Aug 2016

The formidable field star, who has three World Championship medals (one gold, one silver, and one bronze), is coached by her famous father Randall Cunningham, the former football quarterback who played in the NFL, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Yes, this means she is also the niece of Sam Cunningham, the former NFL football fullback who played for the New England Patriots.)

vashti cunningham
Vashti Cunningham wins a bronze medal at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Qatar in October 2019. (Shutterstock)

While coming from a family of elite athletes can be daunting for some, Vashti told HL that she welcomes the “good” pressure. “It kind of puts a good pressure on me,” she said. “I really like everyone around me to be on the same level and to elevate each other, so it is not just me accepting to be the only professional child in my family.” Vashti added, “It is more of a positive pressure: ‘I am boosting you and you are boosting me and we are going to keep motivating each other and be competitive with each other and pushing ourselves to the limits and seeing how God wants to bless us.'”

“I am really thankful for all the accomplishments that my family has had before me and [the ones] they will have after,” Vashti continued. “Because that will give me more lessons to learn from and more insight when I come to certain situations.” As for Vashti’s goals post-Olympics, the photography enthusiast revealed: “My biggest dream is to be a National Geographic photographer. I want people to know that; that is a dream of mine when I am done with the career God has blessed me with so far.”

To learn more about Team USA, visit TeamUSA.org. The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23rd on NBC.