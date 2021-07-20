Paulina Porizkova Breaks Silence On Split From BF Aaron Sorkin: He’s Still ‘Funny & Sexy’ To Me

Paulina Porizkova opened up about how she feels about Aaron Sorkin in a truly touching Instagram post. The supermodel said she was ‘grateful’ for the writer.

Paulina Porizkova, 56, finally spoke about her breakup from writer Aaron Sorkin, 60, in a Tuesday July 20 Instagram post. The supermodel shared a photo of herself and The West Wing screenwriter walking hand-in-hand with a broken heart emoji added between them. It sounds like there are no hard feelings between the two, and apparently, their relationship just didn’t work out, after they first went public at the 2021 Academy Awards in April.

Paulina was sincere in the caption to her photo, where she said even though things didn’t workout with the Oscar-winning screenwriter, she was still thankful for their time together. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good,'” she wrote. Even though she’s no longer with Aaron, she still had nothing but nice things to say about him, calling him “brilliant and witty and funny and sexy.”

Even though Paulina didn’t explain why she and Aaron broke up, her caption made it sound like the pair just weren’t a perfect match. “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather – we’re still a duck and a goose,” she wrote. It also appears that she wants to protect The Social Network writer’s privacy, after thanking DailyMail for the “goofy paparazzi shot” of the couple holding hands, she also said the post was “all I’ll ever say on the subject.”

Paulina and Aaron first debuted as a couple at the Academy Awards in April. Paulina wore a stunning gold dress, fitting for the Oscars. She said that she had to “snuggle close” to Sorkin “who kept me warm all night,” in an Instagram post the day after the ceremony. The model admitted that the Oscars was only her second date with Aaron in a New York Times interview in May. Even though their relationship was short, it seems like the couple was incredibly passionate in their time together.