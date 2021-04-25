Paulina Porizkova, 56, Wows In Gold Gown Cuddling Up To Aaron Sorkin At the Oscars

Paulina Porizkova and her new boyfriend, ‘The Social Network’ screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars.

It’s official: Czech supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 56, and famed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, 59, really are a couple. Days after their previously secret relationship was reported in the media, Paulina and Aaron confirmed the news themselves by making both their public and red carpet debut as a couple on the 2021 Oscars red carpet on April 25. Paulina looked so cute as she cuddled up next to Aaron, who’s up for the “Best Original Screenplay” award for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Paulina showed up to the prom of Hollywood in a cowl drape gown made of dazzling gold satin. Meanwhile, her handsome date looked dashing in a classic black and white tuxedo.

Paulina and Aaron’s appearance at the Oscars together is hardly a surprise, though. Two days before the Oscars, it was reported that they were “set to walk the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy Awards together,” per Page Six, which also claimed that the two “have been quietly seeing each other for a few months.”

Paulina had also confirmed with HollywoodLife that she was back in the dating scene in March, a year and a half after the sudden and heartbreaking death of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek. She split with the Cars frontman in 2017, but they still lived with one another until Ric passed away. “I have most certainly been on dates! And that’s an interesting thing in itself in the pandemic,” Paulina said while laughing on the March 30 episode of HollywoodLife’s podcast. She added, “Obviously, these dates are all sitting and dining outside, freezing your butt off and trying to get to know each other while your toes are freezing!”

Paulina added that she was “casting the net wide” in this search for love, but not wide enough to include more musicians. “No more of those,” the gorgeous model said, laughing, as she added, “I know what I’m not looking for. I definitely have a list of things, like need not apply if you have emotional unavailability, if you don’t love your mother. But, as for what I’m looking for, I’m pretty open and we’ll see. Like, woo me.”

Well, Aaron’s certainly not a musician, but he is still highly respected in the entertainment industry! This is not his first Oscar nomination; he has received nods from The Academy three other times for his screenplays for Molly’s Game, Moneyball (which he co-wrote with Steven Zaillan and Stan Chervin), and The Social Network. The latter earned Aaron his first Oscar in 2011).