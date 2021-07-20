Larsa Pippen, 47, Rocks Leopard Print Bikini & Reveals She’s Been ‘Spending Time In The Gym’ — Photo

Larsa Pippen looked fabulous as she showed off her toned figure in a tiny leopard bikini while admitting she’s been working hard at the gym!

It seems as though Larsa Pippen, 47, has been working hard to get fit and it shows. Larsa showed off her toned figure in a sexy leopard print bikini on Instagram as she captioned the photo, “I’ve been spending time in the gym wbu?” In the photo, Larsa’s toned abs and legs were on full display as she rocked a tiny triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted string bottoms. On top of her two-piece, she wore an oversized white linen button-down shirt.

Larsa is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her body in sexy bikinis and lately, she’s been rocking a bunch of sexy swimsuits. Two days ago, she posted yet another bikini shot when she wore a blue bandana print set by PrettyLittleThing featuring a triangle top and matching high-rise bottoms.

Just recently, she attended a PrettyLittleThing event in Miami on July 8 as a part of Miami Swim Week when she wore a black high-waisted bikini set with a hot pink blazer on top that was cinched around her waist with a matching belt. Her toned legs and abs were on full display as she topped her look off with thigh-high skintight black heeled boots, a sequin purse, and a diamond choker necklace.

Aside from her red carpet look, just last month, she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a hot pink string bikini while she stood on a yacht. Her toned body was the center of attention in the pink snakeskin two-piece with tie-string bottoms.