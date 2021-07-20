Fashion

Larsa Pippen, 47, Rocks Leopard Print Bikini & Reveals She’s Been ‘Spending Time In The Gym’ — Photo

larsa pippen
MEGA
Larsa Pippen at the beach in a leopard print bikini in Miami Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531624 020717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Brazil Rights, No France Rights, No Japan Rights, No Poland Rights
Larsa Pippen wears a black bikini as she hits the beach with her daughter Sophia in Miami **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 27 Feb 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736204_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen shows off her famous curves in a unique belted bikini that says "salty" as she hits the beach in Miami. 27 Feb 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736201_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Larsa Pippen looked fabulous as she showed off her toned figure in a tiny leopard bikini while admitting she’s been working hard at the gym!

It seems as though Larsa Pippen, 47, has been working hard to get fit and it shows. Larsa showed off her toned figure in a sexy leopard print bikini on Instagram as she captioned the photo, “I’ve been spending time in the gym wbu?” In the photo, Larsa’s toned abs and legs were on full display as she rocked a tiny triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted string bottoms. On top of her two-piece, she wore an oversized white linen button-down shirt.

Larsa is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her body in sexy bikinis and lately, she’s been rocking a bunch of sexy swimsuits. Two days ago, she posted yet another bikini shot when she wore a blue bandana print set by PrettyLittleThing featuring a triangle top and matching high-rise bottoms.

Just recently, she attended a PrettyLittleThing event in Miami on July 8 as a part of Miami Swim Week when she wore a black high-waisted bikini set with a hot pink blazer on top that was cinched around her waist with a matching belt. Her toned legs and abs were on full display as she topped her look off with thigh-high skintight black heeled boots, a sequin purse, and a diamond choker necklace.

Aside from her red carpet look, just last month, she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a hot pink string bikini while she stood on a yacht. Her toned body was the center of attention in the pink snakeskin two-piece with tie-string bottoms.

Related Gallery

30 Hottest Celeb Moms In Bikinis: Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen & More

Kourtney Kardashian laughs and has fun on the beach with her friends in Mexico. Kourtney was seen in a bright yellow bikini, while splash around in the ocean. A friendly lifeguard came over to warn her that the ocean was too rough to swim in. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5018339 240818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen wears a black bikini as she tests out the water temperature at the beach in Miami. 25 Apr 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749560_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]