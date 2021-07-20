See Pics

Jennifer Garner Cuddles Daughter Seraphina, 12, After J.Lo’s Grilled About Ben Affleck On ‘Today’

Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck
Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted together with their kids attending church services in Pacific Palisades
Jennifer Garner is seen out walking with Seraphina Affleck Jennifer Garner and Seraphina Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2021
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Ben Affleck takes son Samuel to swimming classes in Santa Monica Pictured: Ben Affleck,Samuel Affleck Ref: SPL5236005 010721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: ENT / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights View Gallery View Gallery 46 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jennifer Garner was spotted happily talking and walking with her daughter Seraphina as they wore comfortable-looking casual outfits in Los Angeles, CA.

Jennifer Garner, 49, spent some quality time with her daughter Seraphina, 12, on July 20 and it was a cute sight to see. The actress had her arm around her look-alike gal as she smiled and walked down a street in the Los Angeles area. They were both wearing casual clothing, including a gray zip-up hoodie over a black top and black leggings on the doting mom, and a white graphic tee and shorts on the pre-teen.

Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck
Jennifer Garner and Seraphina Affleck walking in Los Angeles on July 20. (Shutterstock)

Jennifer also added a blue baseball cap and sneakers to her look while Seraphina had a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist and also wore sneakers over colorful socks. It’s unclear where the two were headed but they appeared to be relaxed as they strolled by cars during the sunny day.

Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck
Jennifer Garner and Seraphina Affleck staying close during their recent outing. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Family -- PICS

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Samuel Affleck Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck, Violet Affleck, Samuel Affleck Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and family out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Nov 2019

Jennifer and Seraphina’s latest outing comes on the same day Jennifer’s ex and father of her kids, Ben Affleck‘s on-again flame Jennifer Lopez, 51, was asked about their rekindled romance during her appearance on TODAY. The “If You Had My Love” singer played coy to the question by changing the subject and talking about the re-release of her song “Love Make the World Go Round” with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The song is out. Five years since we’ve done it and I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now,” she answered when asked if she’s “happier.”

As J.Lo and Ben’s relationship heats up, the actor has still been making sure to devote his time to co-parenting his kids, including Seraphina as well as daughter Violet, 15, and son Samuel, 9, with Jennifer whenever he can. Like the 13 Going on 30 star, he’s been seen on numerous outings with his brood and has even brought J.Lo’s 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, along on some of them. “Their connection is very real and they’re dedicated to making this relationship work,” a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Ben and J.Lo’s commitment.