Beyonce Puckers Her Lips & Rocks Shades As She Surprises Fans At Ivy Park Pop Up — Photo

Beyonce took a moment to pose for a photo before making a surprise visit to an Ivy Park pop up shop in New York City on July 20.

Beyonce, 39, always looks glamorous — even if she’s just driving by an Ivy Park pop up shop in New York City and saying “hello”. The iconic singer proved that on July 20, when she seemingly drove by one in SoHo, looked towards the camera, and puckered her lips for a gorgeous new photo.

The official Ivy Park Instagram account shared a series of photos from what looked to be a pop up shop, as the brand captioned the images with: “Flex Park Soho”.

As you can see, the first slide shows Beyonce looking glam with the window rolled down behind her. And through the gap, you can see what looks to be a pop up shop. Commenters on the post even said Beyonce “said ‘HeEeY’ from the car”.

For the glam new image, Beyonce wore an orange top with gold hoop earrings and trendy sunglasses. And the pop up appeared to have orange and white tones with a sandy beach set up, so Beyonce seemed totally dressed to match.

Hilariously, one commenter wondered if those attending the pop up shop even knew that Beyonce drove by. “She was there and they probably didn’t even know,” the person wrote. Another person joke that she was probably there “checking on the quality of the sand”.

And one commenter laughed because Beyonce “didn’t even bother to get out of the car”, but we can’t confirm or deny that at this time. Only those who attended can truly know for sure. Either way, Beyonce looks great, and those who happened to see her are the lucky ones.