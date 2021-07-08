Fashion

Beyonce Stuns In Colorful Pants & Tied-Up Top While Boarding A Helicopter – Photos

Beyonce took a break from her Hamptons vacay to fly to NYC for dinner when she rocked a pair of fabulous tropical pants & a tied-up shirt.

If there’s one thing for sure about Beyonce, 39, it’s that she always travels in style and that’s exactly what she did when she boarded a helicopter from the Hamptons to NYC on July 7. The singer flew into the city with hubby Jay-Z to grab dinner in Brooklyn when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted Christopher John Rogers trousers that were super flared and covered in a bold and colorful tropical floral print. She styled the pants with a long-sleeve white linen button-down blouse which she chose to tie up in a knot to make it cropped. You can see the pictures, right here.

Beyonce looked fabulous in a pair of bright & colorful tropical patterned pants with a tied-up blouse when she boarded a helicopter in the Hamptons on July 7. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup / MEGA)

Bey styled her look with a pair of massive and colorful pendant earrings, sky-high nude platform heels, sunglasses, and a large white leather purse. She chose to keep her natural golden hair down in tight voluminous curls, completing her perfect summer look. Lately, Queen B has been rocking super stylish outfits and when she’s not dressed to the nines, her casual ensembles are just as fabulous.

Beyonce went with a sporty look when she was out in the Hamptons on July 1 when she threw on a pair of loose black athletic Adidas by Stella McCartney Truepurpose High Intensity Shorts with a cotton black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a powder blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a face mask, and a neon orange purse. Also in attendance was Jay-Z, who looked just as casual in a pair of black and white striped Puma joggers with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and a Yankees baseball cap.

