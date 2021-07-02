Fashion

Beyonce Rocks Shorts in Hamptons with Jay Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Who’ll Reportedly Buy Tidal

Beyonce showed off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts while hanging out in the Hamptons with hubby Jay-Z & Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Beyonce, 39, has been enjoying her summer in the Hamptons, and the singer looked sporty and fabulous when she threw on a pair of loose black athletic short shorts with a cotton black T-shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a powder blue baseball cap, black sneakers, a face mask, and a neon orange purse. Bey chose to go au natural as she kept her hair naturally down in super tight curls and you can see the photos right here. Also in attendance was her husband, Jay-Z, who looked just as casual in a pair of black and white striped Puma joggers with a white T-shirt, sneakers, and a Yankees baseball cap. The couple was joined by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, who is reportedly buying Jay-Z’s music streaming service, TIDAL, for around $300 million. The couple has been friends with Jack for quite some time and they even all hung out together in the Hamptons last summer with Bey and Jay’s kids, Rumi and Sir.

Beyonce has had an eventful summer thus far and it just started. On June 15, she attended June Ambrose’s birthday party when she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a black David Koma One-Shoulder Asymmetric Sequined Dress which she accessorized with massive Alessandra Rich Crystal Embellished Snake Earrings. Just a few days before that she looked incredibly sexy when she attended the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game when she threw on a skintight David Koma Off Shoulder Corset Patent Mini Dress with a David Koma Oversized Houndstooth Patent Leather Shirt on top, Linda Farrow Magda Mask Crystal Sunglasses, and a pair of Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps.

While we absolutely love seeing Queen B dressed to the nines for events, we have to admit it is definitely refreshing to see her dressed down on her days off and no matter what the occasion is – whether she’s dressed up or down – she always manages to look stunning.

