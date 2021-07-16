Leah Messer Rocks Tan Bikini While Vacationing With Her 3 Daughters in South Carolina — Pics

Leah Messer and daughters Aliannah, Aleeah, and Adalynn are vacationing in the south — and the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star made sure to pack a good bikini.

Leah Messer and her daughters are on summer vacation! The Teen Mom 2 star, 29, and daughters Aliannah, 11, Aleeah, 11, and Adalynn, 8, are unwinding in South Carolina this week. Leah shared a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, July 16 and documented some of the festivities, including hitting up a golf club, catching rays at the beach, and enjoying carnival rides.

Leah captioned the post “Family Vacay 2021” and shared snapshots from Myrtle Beach. In the slides, the family built sandcastles by the water, spent some time in the pool at a resort, and posed for photos. In the last photo, Leah can be seen rocking a tan bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms with a little clasp on the side. She finished her vacation look with sunglasses, windswept beach hair, and, of course, a big ole’ smile.

The family snapshots come after the TV personality reflected on post-pregnancy body image during the vacation, calling on her followers to not be ashamed of their stretch marks. Leah shared a bikini snapshot on IG on July 14 that showed her stomach and the marks. “It seems far too often that I see or hear of women speaking so negative over their bodies/appearance,” she wrote. “& I say all of this because – it genuinely breaks my heart and I want you to know that you’re not alone.”

“I pray that every woman out there knows that YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL despite anything your mind, society, or anyone else’s comments might try to convince you‼️” Leah continued, emboldening her followers to share “real” photos of themselves. Regardless, Leah and her daughters appear to be living their best vacation lives in the southern state.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah and daughter Aleeah had an endearing conversation about her dating life. Amid “girl time,” Leah asked Aleeah about a “crush” of hers, to which the precocious girl replied, “What about your crushes?” After she asked her girls if they were attempting to convince her to go on a date, Aleeah declared, “You do need to go on a date. You need to actually find someone nice.”

In a confessional, Leah said she didn’t “feel pressure to date” right now. “I know my girls keep talking about it. I want to be physically, mentally 100% before I add anyone else to my life,” she said, citing her cancer health scare. “It’s so important to me that I show my daughters a healthy relationship.”