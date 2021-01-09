See Pics

Nikki Bella Reveals Her Post-Baby Tummy 5 Months After Giving Birth To Son Matteo: ‘Getting There’

Nikki Bella
SplashNews
Nikki Bella, left, and Artem Chigvintsev arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella holds onto her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev at the farmers market on Sunday. The two love birds, who are expecting their first child together, wait patiently on a cold Sunday afternoon. Nikki's baby bump can be seen growing as she lifts her sweatshirt to get some air. She munches on some bbq as they leave the market.Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem ChigvintsevBACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen on Saturday for a hike. They share a kiss at one point. They also try some free samples of a healthy smoothie. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seen holding hands as they pick up some lunch at Sweet Butter Kitchen on Monday. The two former DWTS partners were casually dressed for their outing. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev BACKGRID USA 29 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Nikki Bella took to her Instagram story to give her fans a peek at her post-baby body and assured them she’s ‘getting there slowly but surely’.

Nikki Bella, 37, is inspiring fans with her body’s post-pregnancy journey and she recently shared some pics to show off her progress. The new mom, who gave birth to her son Matteo five months ago, posted two new Instagram photos in which she has her tummy on display and revealed her plans for working out in one of the captions. “Getting there slowly but surely,” she wrote in the caption of the first pic, which showed her standing in a long-sleeved white crop top and matching sweatpants while taking the mirror selfie.

In the second pic she’s wearing the same thing but gave fans a side view of her impressive mid-section. “Finally going to start workouts this weekend hopefully today but definitely tomorrow! And Monday I’m going to start @theyogastandard 30 day challenge! I miss hot yoga so much!,” she wrote in the second caption while also showing a yes or no question that asked, “you miss hot yoga?”

Nikki’s latest two pics are not the first ones she’s shown of her post-baby body. The beauty, who shares her baby boy with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 38, has been very open about her desire to reach her pre-pregnancy weight. On Sept. 7, she revealed she was still 18 pounds away from what she weighed before getting pregnant and also shared a pic of her post-baby belly while wearing a black lingerie set. She also posted videos in the same outfit and opened up about how she was trying to be “raw and real” about her postpartum process.

Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella has been open with fans about her post-baby body journey on social media. (SplashNews)

“Sometimes in the spotlight we truly don’t showcase how hard postpartum can be and the journey of getting your body back,” she  explained. “So I want to bring you all along in the realest, rawest way possible. Here I am.” She went on to admit that posting the video was “really hard to do,” but said that she knew it was the “right thing to do.”

Nikki has also been open about postpartum depression and talked about it on the Dec. 22 episode of model Ashley Graham‘s podcast, Pretty Big Deal. “What I’ve realized is as moms, we don’t talk about that enough because I think we feel like everyone then automatically thinks we hate our baby if we say we have postpartum depression, which, that’s not it at all,” she explained. “It’s totally the battle within yourself, within your partner [or] significant other. Especially, I think, for career women.”

“We go from, like, these major careers and then we’re here. And then I’m looking in the mirror and then I think, [with] us in the spotlight, we have so much pressure on us to get back to where we were in a short amount of time,” she continued before revealing she thinks that pressure is total “bullsh*t.”