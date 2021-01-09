Nikki Bella Reveals Her Post-Baby Tummy 5 Months After Giving Birth To Son Matteo: ‘Getting There’

Nikki Bella took to her Instagram story to give her fans a peek at her post-baby body and assured them she’s ‘getting there slowly but surely’.

Nikki Bella, 37, is inspiring fans with her body’s post-pregnancy journey and she recently shared some pics to show off her progress. The new mom, who gave birth to her son Matteo five months ago, posted two new Instagram photos in which she has her tummy on display and revealed her plans for working out in one of the captions. “Getting there slowly but surely,” she wrote in the caption of the first pic, which showed her standing in a long-sleeved white crop top and matching sweatpants while taking the mirror selfie.

In the second pic she’s wearing the same thing but gave fans a side view of her impressive mid-section. “Finally going to start workouts this weekend hopefully today but definitely tomorrow! And Monday I’m going to start @theyogastandard 30 day challenge! I miss hot yoga so much!,” she wrote in the second caption while also showing a yes or no question that asked, “you miss hot yoga?”

Nikki’s latest two pics are not the first ones she’s shown of her post-baby body. The beauty, who shares her baby boy with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 38, has been very open about her desire to reach her pre-pregnancy weight. On Sept. 7, she revealed she was still 18 pounds away from what she weighed before getting pregnant and also shared a pic of her post-baby belly while wearing a black lingerie set. She also posted videos in the same outfit and opened up about how she was trying to be “raw and real” about her postpartum process.

“Sometimes in the spotlight we truly don’t showcase how hard postpartum can be and the journey of getting your body back,” she explained. “So I want to bring you all along in the realest, rawest way possible. Here I am.” She went on to admit that posting the video was “really hard to do,” but said that she knew it was the “right thing to do.”

Nikki has also been open about postpartum depression and talked about it on the Dec. 22 episode of model Ashley Graham‘s podcast, Pretty Big Deal. “What I’ve realized is as moms, we don’t talk about that enough because I think we feel like everyone then automatically thinks we hate our baby if we say we have postpartum depression, which, that’s not it at all,” she explained. “It’s totally the battle within yourself, within your partner [or] significant other. Especially, I think, for career women.”

“We go from, like, these major careers and then we’re here. And then I’m looking in the mirror and then I think, [with] us in the spotlight, we have so much pressure on us to get back to where we were in a short amount of time,” she continued before revealing she thinks that pressure is total “bullsh*t.”