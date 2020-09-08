Nikki Bella got raw and real about the struggle to lose weight after giving birth in a new series of Instagram posts, where she showed off her true post-baby body without a filter.

In an effort to normalize what life is really like after having a baby, Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to share more about her journey. She wore nothing but a simple black lingerie set to post a series of videos to her Story, along with an unfiltered photo on her main page. Her post-baby body was fully on display, and she revealed that she’s still 18 pounds away from her pre-pregnancy weight.

“Sometimes in the spotlight we truly don’t showcase how hard postpartum can be and the journey of getting your body back,” Nikki explained. “So I want to bring you all along in the realest, rawest way possible. Here I am.” She admitted that posting the video was “really hard to do,” but said that she knew it was the “right thing to do.” The WWE star even got emotional at one point as she talked about her changing body.

“I want to blame COVID and being in Arizona with a lot of heat and not getting to workout like I used to, but no — I indulged in pizza quite a bit, especially towards the end [of pregnancy], and baked goods,” she said. “Especially when it got hotter and I was sick of being locked up inside, I would just use pregnancy as an excuse a lot. I have to take full accountability. I’m not on the journey to lose 18 pounds in the healthiest way possible.”

Nikki won’t be using crash diets or starving herself. In fact, she’s focusing more than ever on “healthy nutrition” since she’s currently breastfeeding her son, Matteo. She’s also started to bring workouts back into her routine (as seen above). “It isn’t easy seeing your body change and al the physical and mental changes of postpartum, and we’re exhausted on top of it, so it’s not like we’re getting our beauty sleep!” Nikki added. “But being a mom is the most rewarding thing ever, so it’s worth all the curves, all the changes and all the hard work to get my body back. I have the most amazing little boy ever. My Matteo is way worth it.”

Nikki gave birth to Matteo on July 31. It was the first child for the reality star and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev. Her twin sister, Brie Bella, also welcomed a son, Buddy, just one day later on Aug. 1.

With Artem back as a pro on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on Sept. 14, he’ll be very busy this fall, which means Nikki will have to hold down the fort at home. Clearly, she’s committed to raising her son AND getting to a place where she feels like the best version of herself, as well. We can’t wait to follow her journey!