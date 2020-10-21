7 Celebrity Moms Who’ve Posted Breastfeeding Selfies: Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham & More

Chrissy Teigen, Gwen Stefani, and Hilary Duff are among the celebs who have taken to social media in an effort to normalize breastfeeding.

When it comes to normalizing breastfeeding on social media, some of our favorite celebs have been leading the charge. From new mom Ashley Graham to seasoned professionals like Hilary Duff, we’ve rounded up seven times Hollywood A-listers weren’t afraid to battle the breastfeeding stigma on Instagram. Keep scrolling to see selfies snapped by the stars of themselves and their little ones.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram in July 2018 to share a snap of herself breastfeeding son Miles, while his big sis Luna stood by. “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” she joked in the caption, referencing the doll she was pretending to breast feed alongside her young son. Chrissy has been one of the biggest ambassadors for normalizing the practice, posting multiple photos of herself proudly breastfeeding little Luna. She also appeared in Fergie‘s “M.I.L.F.$.” music video shortly after giving birth, and has opened up about her personal challenges with nursing. “I just think it’s so funny. Sometimes I’m Googling how to do it better,” she told People magazine back in 2016. “I’m like, ‘Is it working? Is it taking? I don’t think I’m feeling enough pain!’ You just get so confused about how it’s supposed to feel, and as hard as anyone said it was, I feel like it somehow managed to be harder.”

Ashley Graham

Supermodel Ashley Graham welcomed her first child with husband Justin Ervin: a baby boy in January 2020. Ashley took to Instagram at the time, writing, “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020.” Just one month later, she shared a candid snap of herself breastfeeding the adorable little boy while sipping on a coffee at a cafe in Brooklyn.

Gwen Stefani

Mom-of-three Gwen Stefani took to Instagram back in 2014 following the birth of her youngest child Apollo. In the snap, which was taken in Switzerland, the “Sweet Escape” singer sat beside a road in a simple white tee and jeans, while breastfeeding her little one.

Hilary Duff

Former Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff has been open about her breastfeeding journey, and took to social media in May 2019 with a powerful message. “Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old) I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around,” she wrote. “With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman…because we are! Doing too much, because we can!”

Kate Upton

Supermodel Kate Upton welcomed her daughter, Genevieve, 1, with baseball player husband Justin Verlander in November 2018. She has since opened up about motherhood and her breastfeeding journey in interviews and on Instagram. “Every woman needs to give their body time to heal and to soak in those early, precious moments. I realized quickly that between breastfeeding, healing, little-to-no sleep, off-the-charts hormone changes and experiencing everything for the first time that those weight-loss pressures are extremely unnecessary, and I decided to turn my energy towards my family,” she wrote in 2019. A very important message!

Gisele Bündchen

Mom-of-two Gisele Bundchen, who shares her children with NFL star Tom Brady, has been extremely open about breastfeeding. When she shared a snap of herself to Instagram in 2019, she wrote in the caption, “One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding. That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced,” Gisele began. “Yes, in the beginning it can be difficult, it can hurt, but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way. Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you!”