Ant Anstead Hints At Renée Zellweger Romance In Cute Chat With Former ‘Breakup Recovery’ Coach

Ant Anstead shared an Instagram comment that presumably hinted at his relationship with Renée Zellweger — and internet sleuths are thrilled.

Insert the eyeball emoji here: Ant Anstead hinted at his relationship with Renée Zellweger on Instagram on July 15. The TV presenter, 42, shared a scenic selfie from the desert on Thursday next to a black dog that looks like one of the Golden Globe winner’s pups. When Mark Groves, founder of the “Breakup Recovery” course that Ant previously participated in, commented that he couldn’t “wait to hang again” soon, Ant responded with a message about a little someone.

“Same here friend!” Ant responded about meeting again. While inviting his friend to California, the HGTV presenter wrote, “Have someone I would love you to meet.” Elsewhere, a fan jokingly responded to the message and inquired about that certain someone. “The dog gives it away for us internet investigators,” the fan commented. “My new favorite couple.”

ant anstead instagram comments
Ant Anstead hints at Renée Zellweger romance on Instagram on Thursday. (Instagram)

Last October, Ant revealed he participated in the “Breakup Recovery” program about a month after he and ex-wife Christina Haack announced their split after two years of marriage. The two share son Hudson, 1, together. Ant shared a screenshot of an ad for the program on his Instagram Story last year. He wrote, “I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it’s been a life line for me! If anyone else out there needs this DO IT!”

It appeared to have helped. Ant and Renée, 52, have been romantically linked since June. Earlier this week, the actress was photographed moving a large bag of belongings into her boyfriend’s home in Laguna Beach. A source previously told People that the two “just clicked” upon meeting. The source said: “Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right. Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

The couple reportedly met on set of Ant’s upcoming series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, a spin-off series of the Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott‘s Celebrity IOU. Focusing on cars rather than homes, A-listers like Octavia Spencer, Mary J. Blige, and, of course, Renée are set to appear in the first season. A premiere date has not been announced yet.