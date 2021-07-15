Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Crop Top For An Intense At-Home Workout – Watch

Kylie Jenner let fans into her home gym for an evening sweat session on July 14! The cosmetics mogul looked more fit than ever as she worked on her physique.

Kylie Jenner, 23, took to Instagram to show off her toned physique! The reality star got in a workout session on July 14 with her friend and assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen. Kylie looked incredible in a black sports bra from popular athleisure brand SET Active, adding a pair of matching leggings.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder dubbed the post “my kind of afternoon,” detailing both her workout routine and getting her nails done (with an on-fleek french manicure). While listening to “Wake Up,” by Travis Scott, 29, Kylie removed her waist-trainer during the video to showcase her flat tummy and sculpted abs after hitting the treadmill.

Fitness is no doubt important to the former Kylie’s World star, who gave fans a look at her home gym in the short clip. Various equipment included bikes, ellipticals, as well as weights — all essentials to staying in shape. Of course, Ky’s older sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are also big into working out, regular posting their routines to social media.

Between work and family life — which includes parenting daughter Stormi, 3, with Travis Scott — Kylie has plenty on the go. The makeup mogul and reality star recently opened up about raising her adorable “mischievous” daughter in a documentary style YouTube video that detailed the origin story of Kylie Cosmetics.

“Being on the internet, people will pinpoint every single thing about you and make you realize things you would never realize in a million years,” Kylie said, explaining how she channeled that negativity into success for her company. “Makeup has always been a great way of self-expression for me. I just knew in my soul that this was what I was supposed to do,” she added.

As the years continue, the beauty mogul has rebranded and give her fans more options as well as a clean approach to beauty. On July 1, Kylie announced: Kylie Cosmetics is going both vegan and clean, with new formulas set to drop on July 15.

“You have no idea how excited and proud I am of these new products, to be in the clean and vegan family. And the whole thing is just so exciting,” Kylie shared on an Instagram post on July 9. “I can’t believe I’ve been doing this since I was 17. It’s my dream, and I’m just so grateful that you guys have been on this journey with me. And it wouldn’t be what it is today without you guys.”